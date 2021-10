Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination and ID, The Valley Hospital, Unvaccinated visitors are not permitted. Ridgewood NJ, To protect the health and safety of our patients, our employees, and our visitors, as of November 1, 2021, The Valley Hospital will require all visitors to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and ID upon arrival. Unvaccinated visitors are not permitted, with limited exceptions, including end of life, pediatrics and OB. Acceptable proof of vaccination forms include vaccination card, Docket app, Excelsior app, and NYC COVID Safe app. All guests entering The Valley Hospital are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For additional information regarding the update to visitation, please visit www.ValleyHealth.com/VisitingHours.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO