Irrigation Automation Market Share 2021: Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

The Laboratory Gas Generators Market was valued at USD 239.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 596.3 million in 2026 with a CAGR of 11.9%. The Laboratory gas generators are a better alternative to conventional cylinders. Being a more useful source of gas from a cost perspective, these generators are safe, better in terms of design and infrastructure, takes up minimum space, and no labor required to move bulky cylinders around the laboratory. There is no requirement of switching mechanisms or long runs of tubing to or through exterior walls. The gas generators are more appropriate and reliable. The Hydrogen Gas Generators (Parker PEM and ChromGas Hydrogen Generators) use a Proton Exchange Membrane to produce fuel-grade hydrogen. The Nitrox UHP Hydrogen Generator uses an ion-exchange membrane to produce ultra-high pure hydrogen from laboratory-grade deionized water. The Nitrogen Gas Generator employs pressure swing technology, which yields a continuous supply of nitrogen. Most of the products include an integral oil-free air compressor, which delivers filtered compressed air (101 psi / 7 bar) to a bed of carbon molecular sieve, which removes oxygen, water vapor, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons. The OXYMAT on-site Nitrogen systems use to increase the shelf life, preservation of freshness, taste, and texture, delay the rancidity, and bring improvement in product quality.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO