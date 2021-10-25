CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, ID

Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's...

Aurora Borealis May Be Visible In Parts Of Idaho This Weekend

A solar flare has made it so the beauty of the Northern Lights may possibility be visible from Idaho this weekend. It could also impact communications!. It's rare but happens on occasion; Aurora Borealis being seen as far South as Idaho, and it may happen this weekend. According to CNN, "A large solar flare erupted Thursday and is set to reach Earth Saturday, which could result in a strong geomagnetic storm and cause the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, to be visible across the US and Europe." They even have maps that indicate where this may be visible, and while it's possible that the lights can be seen from the Treasure Valley, it's much more likely to be seen if you head North. Take a look at this graphic:
The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Idaho

Ever wondered what the unhealthiest thing to order at a restaurant in Boise is? We've apparently figured it out!. Well, the fine folks over at Eat This, Not That certainly have anyway... Everyone always talks about eating healthy and finding healthy restaurants and meals to enjoy. People even go as far as figuring out what the tastiest orders from restaurants are, but have you ever wondered what the unhealthiest thing to order in our state is? Well, they've figured it out! And quite honestly; it doesn't seem that bad! The title goes to the Bacon Sampler at 'Bacon' in Boise. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it: "If you find yourself in Boise and really want to wreck your nutrition for the day, take a trip to Bacon, a restaurant that specializes in its namesake ingredient. Most of their food comes loaded with strips of bacon and you can even trays of the premium product to munch on by itself."
Meridian Man Hunting in South Hills Found Dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man reported overdue while hunting in the South Hills was found dead following an extensive search this past weekend by Twin Falls County authorities. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old man was found deceased inside his pickup at around midnight. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Dennie Kendall likely suffered a heart-related medical issue while out scouting for hunting spots.
Family of Slain Rupert Man Hopes to Return Body to Mexico

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of a man who lived in Rupert killed Monday by an active shooter at the Boise mall hopes to return his body back to Mexico for funeral and burial services. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for 49-year-old Robert Padilla Arguelles who had been shot while on an escalator at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon, according to Boise Police Department. According to the GoFundMe page, Padilla Arguelles lived with his brother and brother-in-law while working in Idaho. The family told the Idaho Statesman he lived part-time in Idaho and Zacatecas, Mexico. Padilla Arguelles was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but died shortly after.
Four Mule Deer Shot, Left to Waste in Owyhee County

GRANDVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating four poaching cases where mule deer were shot and left to waste earlier this month in Owyhee County. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers have asked the public for help in solving each case. All four deer, three bucks and one doe, were shot and left to rot, without any piece of the carcass taken. One of the mule deer had an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring collar on it. Two of the buck were mature two-point animals that could have been legally harvested in November, according to conservation officers. The collared buck was found October 10, near Turntable Mountain. Another buck was found on Mudflat Road on private property in a field. Another buck was found near Deer Creek on Flint Creek Road left to waste on opening day of deer season. Idaho Fish and Game said a dark blue Dodge diesel pickup, 97 to 2002 model year, was seen in the area with three people inside who may be connected to this case. A doe was located in the Bill DeAlder Draw near Mud Flat Road. If you have any information you can contact regional Idaho Fish and Game at 208-465-8465, Or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, to leave a tip.
6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered, Six arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Six people are behind bars facing charges related to a major fentanyl drug bust in Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, in cooperation with Twin Falls County law enforcement, Mini-Cassia Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a warrant arrest was served at a west Twin Falls home. The six people are facing both state and federal drug crimes. Six thousand fentanyl pills were recovered along with $100,000 in cash. ISP said this is an ongoing investigation. More to come...
Oregon Man Found Dead on Trail North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was found dead Sunday morning on a hiking trail north of Ketchum. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, said 59-year-old Robert Worling Wallace was discovered just off the Long Gulch Trail near Corral Creek Rd on Sunday at around 10:22 a.m. The sheriff's office characterized it as an unattended death until the cause of death can be determined. The man's vehicle, a black Toyota pickup, was found close by. The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play was involved in the death.
Southern Idaho Gas Prices Soar to Record Heights

One tenth of one penny! That’s all that separates the cost of unleaded regular in Hansen from four dollars a gallon. A member of our audience texted me today and explained he had seen $4.15 a gallon but didn’t explain the location. This has got to be rough on the locals in Hansen. It’s not exactly the wealthiest community in the valley, although. Many of the buyers are just passing through. If you work in Twin Falls you probably save anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a gallon by filling up before going home.
Coeur d’Alene Library Rats Are Looking for a New Home

Someone abandoned five pet rats at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library last week, and after dirtying up some books, they'd like to find a new home. Idaho makes headlines for the strangest reasons sometimes. Five pet rats were deposited in the book drop-off at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library last...
4 Year Old Wyoming Grizzly 962 Killed Due To Human Interaction

There are a few 'famous' Grizzly Bears in Wyoming that get lots of attention from the public and one of them is Grizzly 399. The bear is one that has had many cubs and one of her traits is that she can be found hanging around the roadside. The problem with that is that her cubs can easily become comfortable around the roads and with human interaction.
Burley Man Involved in Fatal Altercation in Lemhi County

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man is said to have been involved in a fatal shooting in Lemhi County near Salmon last week. According to the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Tel Pethtel, of Burley, was in custody in the Lemhi County Jail on unrelated charges following a shooting on October 19 on the Panther Creek Road. The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Jon Ryan Kesterson of Idaho Falls was killed in the altercation where multiple firearms were discharged involving the two men and one woman. Kesterson was hit once and died at the scene. No charges have been filed yet. The Idaho State Police is assisting the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
Cassia County Idaho has a Righteous Barbecue Joint

Ever have brisket that melts in your mouth? I’m telling you, that’s the case with PiggySue Bar-B-Que out of Albion. I was invited to a Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce after-hours party at Elite Restoration while on vacation. PiggySue catered for the event. I could tell it was popular because the serving table was mobbed. I’m also told the stand that serves as home base is mobbed in Albion, which is a lovely small town some of us would consider for retirement or if we could work from home.
Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin

The price point is steep yes, but is it worth it? Absolutely! This Idaho cabin is out of a fairytale or at least out of an asperations real estate magazine. The views can not be beat. If you are longing for some peace and quite and mountainside bliss this place is calling your name. The tranquility and natural surroundings will make you feel like you are in a whole other world, yet it is a pretty short drive and even considered still in Boise.
Sinks, Toilets Smashed, Hagerman Rest Area Closed

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A rest area along U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman had to be shut down because of extensive vandalism recently. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the Hagerman Rest Area will be closed until further notice after three separate incidents of vandalism. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager in a prepared statement. The cost of the damage is not yet known, but is believed to be extensive.
