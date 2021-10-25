Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley
STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's...983thesnake.com
STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's...983thesnake.com
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0