Stanley, ID

Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 5 days ago
STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's...

98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s South Hills Still Show Signs of Wicked Wildfire

Maybe I’m looking at something other than fire damage but these trees look charred. If I’m wrong, please tell me what the cause of the blackened bark is. I hadn’t been to the South Hills since the Badger Fire almost 14 months ago. I never got beyond the barrier installed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I did get there last week and driving in the dark going uphill I didn’t see much in the way of fire scars. After sunrise and while returning home I started seeing what looked to be charred vegetation. It’s not pretty and it helps me understand just how long it’s going to take before the area fully recovers.
98.3 The Snake

Meridian Man Hunting in South Hills Found Dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man reported overdue while hunting in the South Hills was found dead following an extensive search this past weekend by Twin Falls County authorities. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old man was found deceased inside his pickup at around midnight. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Dennie Kendall likely suffered a heart-related medical issue while out scouting for hunting spots.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Four Mule Deer Shot, Left to Waste in Owyhee County

GRANDVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating four poaching cases where mule deer were shot and left to waste earlier this month in Owyhee County. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers have asked the public for help in solving each case. All four deer, three bucks and one doe, were shot and left to rot, without any piece of the carcass taken. One of the mule deer had an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring collar on it. Two of the buck were mature two-point animals that could have been legally harvested in November, according to conservation officers. The collared buck was found October 10, near Turntable Mountain. Another buck was found on Mudflat Road on private property in a field. Another buck was found near Deer Creek on Flint Creek Road left to waste on opening day of deer season. Idaho Fish and Game said a dark blue Dodge diesel pickup, 97 to 2002 model year, was seen in the area with three people inside who may be connected to this case. A doe was located in the Bill DeAlder Draw near Mud Flat Road. If you have any information you can contact regional Idaho Fish and Game at 208-465-8465, Or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, to leave a tip.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Steam from Yellowstone Caldera Could Power 20 Million Homes

A guy writing a guest commentary in the Wall Street Journal believes he has an easy solution for solving America’s energy woes. Steam from the Yellowstone caldera. I’ll post his link here, but if you don’t subscribe it may not allow you to view the piece. So, I’ll post an older link from another publication, which provides some of the same arguments.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
98.3 The Snake

Family of Slain Rupert Man Hopes to Return Body to Mexico

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of a man who lived in Rupert killed Monday by an active shooter at the Boise mall hopes to return his body back to Mexico for funeral and burial services. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for 49-year-old Robert Padilla Arguelles who had been shot while on an escalator at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon, according to Boise Police Department. According to the GoFundMe page, Padilla Arguelles lived with his brother and brother-in-law while working in Idaho. The family told the Idaho Statesman he lived part-time in Idaho and Zacatecas, Mexico. Padilla Arguelles was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but died shortly after.
RUPERT, ID
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Gas Prices Soar to Record Heights

One tenth of one penny! That’s all that separates the cost of unleaded regular in Hansen from four dollars a gallon. A member of our audience texted me today and explained he had seen $4.15 a gallon but didn’t explain the location. This has got to be rough on the locals in Hansen. It’s not exactly the wealthiest community in the valley, although. Many of the buyers are just passing through. If you work in Twin Falls you probably save anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a gallon by filling up before going home.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered, Six arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Six people are behind bars facing charges related to a major fentanyl drug bust in Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, in cooperation with Twin Falls County law enforcement, Mini-Cassia Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a warrant arrest was served at a west Twin Falls home. The six people are facing both state and federal drug crimes. Six thousand fentanyl pills were recovered along with $100,000 in cash. ISP said this is an ongoing investigation. More to come...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Massive Housing Project Blooms on Twin Falls Northside

It may not bring an end to the Twin Falls housing crunch, but the project will make a dent. New apartment towers are going up along Canyon Crest Drive. It will considerably expand the current Rivercrest Apartment complex, which is considered one of the nicest places to call home in the Magic Valley. The current complex is across the street from the Snake River Canyon. It’s a short walk to a dozen restaurants, a drug store, medical offices and the canyon trail.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Crash Blocking Traffic on Idaho 75 North of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash is blocking Idaho Highway 75 several miles north of Shoshone. According to 511.idaho.gov, the traffic in both directions is at a standstill because of a crash that is blocking the roadway near West Magic Road at milepost 92, less than a mile south of the Blaine/Lincoln County line:
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Schools Said to Allow Students to Identify as Animals

They call themselves “furries”. These are people who identify as animals. I first read about this a few years ago. A story from Norway, where a grown woman claimed to be a cat. She walked around town with an attached tail, whiskers, and cat ears. Despite DNA saying she was clearly human and clearly a woman. I guess we only sometimes trust “the science”. Only when it benefits our individual preferences.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Sinks, Toilets Smashed, Hagerman Rest Area Closed

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A rest area along U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman had to be shut down because of extensive vandalism recently. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the Hagerman Rest Area will be closed until further notice after three separate incidents of vandalism. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager in a prepared statement. The cost of the damage is not yet known, but is believed to be extensive.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

$1 Million Raffle Goes on Sale in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is here, the $1 million Idaho Lottery raffle ticket sale. The Idaho Lottery announced the popular lottery played every fall for the last 15 years that has created 15 millionaires is now available for purchase at $10 a ticket. The Idaho Lottery opened up sales of the raffle tickets, but only 250,000 of the tickets are available and once they are sold out no more will be available. Last year, 2020, the game sold out in just 45 days. According to the Idaho Lottery, the sell-out was the second-fastest since the raffle began. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fourteen years. Now in its fifteen-year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” There are 15,000 other prizes to be won if a player doesn't get the top $1 million prize. Winning prizes range from $15 to $10,000. If the $1 million Raffle doesn't sell out early, sales will continue to December 28, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced the next day.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Drought Eligible for Tax Break to Replace Animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Tax Commission says farmers and ranchers forced to sell livestock because of drought can get more time to replenish their herds and defer the tax. The Tax Commission announced eligible cattlemen can get a one-year extension to replace livestock that had to be sold during a drought and defer the tax on any gains made from that sale, according to Internal Revenue Service rules. Those eligible must be in an area of Idaho officially recognized by the National Drought Mitigation Center as being impacted by exceptional, extreme, or severe drought conditions. Area counties include Twin Falls, Owyhee, Minidoka, Lincoln, Jerome, Gooding, Elmore, Cassia, Canyon, Camas, and Blaine. The time span for relief is from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021. For more information see the notice at IRS.gov.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

