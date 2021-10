MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Students at state colleges and universities will be able to opt out of some fees under a plan approved by the Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports students will be able to opt out of fees for activities, clubs and on-campus organizations in the 2022-23 school year. Students who opt out of those categories will receive a refund from their school. The new fee plan has four categories: Student enrollment, engagement and success; institutional operations, services and support; student health and wellness; and student government.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO