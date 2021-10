Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is in the mix for USC Football’s open head coaching position, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Fisher played college football at USC for two seasons from 1979-80. Now 63-years-old, Fisher last coached in the NFL in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams. He coached for 22 seasons in the NFL with two different teams starting in 1994 with the then-Houston Oilers. He owns a 173-165-1 career record as an NFL head coach.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO