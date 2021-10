PEORIA — Anuia Boone says she's not going to ever leave her neighborhood. But seeing a homicide victim pulled out of his car has left an impression. She remembers hearing gunshots on June 7, 2018. She walked outside and saw a car slowly drive away. She remembered thinking that the driver was likely involved. Then, after police arrived, she saw officers lift Timothy Jackson's body out of his car in the 600 block of West Willcox, a block from her home.

