Hartford, CT

Federal judge orders ex-coach detained

By Dave Mager
 5 days ago

Accused of sexually assaulting three girls who were 16 and 17 years old when they played for his basketball teams, Danny Lawhorn of Hartford will be turned over to federal authorities if he's released from state custody.

In a hearing held Monday afternoon via Zoom conference, federal Magistrate Judge Robert Richardson ordered the former local AAU coach detained pending trial. He was charged last week with enticement of a minor and drug possession with intent to distribute.

The federal case involves an alleged sexual assault on one girl, who was 17 at the time of the incident on June 13. Lawhorn is currently being held by the state of Connecticut on charges involving the 17 year old and two others. The FBI announced last week it's seeking more possible victims.

Lawhorn coached the girls in a program established by Bria Holmes, his girlfriend, a WNBA player and former New Haven high school basketball star. The victim referred to in the federal case was boarding at their Hartford home, where the alleged assault took place.

Prosecutors say that Lawhorn resisted arrest by Hartford police on Oct. 5th, dropping 300 small containers of fentanyl, leading to the federal drug charge.

Judge Richardson agreed with Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj Patel that Lawhorn is a flight risk, given his attempt to elude police.

"There have been dueling narratives about what was going on on the day of the apprehension," said Richardson. "But, at least based on the government's proffer, Mr. Lawhorn flees, tries to climb a fence, and then gets pulled down from the fence."

Based on the drug charge involving fentanyl and the several instances of alleged sexual assault, Richardson also ruled Lawhorn can be considered a danger to the community.

He rejected a release plan offered by defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn that would have involved naming Lawhorn's mother a third party custodian. Prosecutor Patel argued the mother could not be counted on to report violations of release conditions.

"It's our position (Lawhorn's mother) lied to law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant at her residence," said Patel, "when the government was searching for the defendant's phone."

