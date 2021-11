Fox News’ The Five topped total viewers in October, as the network continued to dominate the ratings over CNN and MSNBC. The Five averaged 3.11 million viewers, displacing Tucker Carlson Tonight from the No. 1 spot. Carlson’s show drew 3.08 million, followed by Hannity with 2.75 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.30 million and The Ingraham Angle at 2.19 million. Tucker Carlson Tonight still topped in the adults 25-54 demo, averaging 483,000, followed by The Five with 435,000, Hannity with 420,000, The Ingraham Angle with 359,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 345,000. The numbers are from Nielsen and were...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO