I am excited to support Dustin Sharstrom in his bid to become a member of the St. Peter City Council and represent us in the South Ward. I have known Mr. Sharstrom both as a colleague, political advocate and as a teacher of my children for five years and have been impressed by his commitment to our students through his work in and out of the classroom at Saint Peter Middle School and his integrity as a person. He has a strong background in economics, government and history which I think will serve the community well when he is elected.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO