CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Jini Thornton Shares Money Moves You Should Take Care Of Before The End Of The Year [WATCH[

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIhp3_0ccWvyCE00

There are less than 100 days in the year and it’s time that we get it together.  There are many ways we make our money stretch for the end of the year and our money expert Jini Thornton explains some money moves we need to make by the end of the year.  Some of these moves include student loans, debt, and also strategizing for shortages at the end of the year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com" id="2558628" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Time to consider some end-of-the-year money moves

This year has been complicated. If notable changes occurred in your personal or professional life, then you may want to review your finances before this year ends and 2022 begins. Proving that you have all the right moves in 2021 might put you in a better position to tango with...
MARKETS
Corbin Times Tribune

BUSH: Working on end-of-the-year money moves

Here are some things you might consider before saying goodbye to 2021. What has changed for you in 2021? For some, this year has been as complicated as learning a new dance. Did you start a new job or leave a job behind? That’s one step. Did you retire? There’s another step. Did you retire? That’s practically a pirouette.
BUSH, KY
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

264
Followers
232
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy