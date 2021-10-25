Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

Maybe I’m looking at something other than fire damage but these trees look charred. If I’m wrong, please tell me what the cause of the blackened bark is. I hadn’t been to the South Hills since the Badger Fire almost 14 months ago. I never got beyond the barrier installed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I did get there last week and driving in the dark going uphill I didn’t see much in the way of fire scars. After sunrise and while returning home I started seeing what looked to be charred vegetation. It’s not pretty and it helps me understand just how long it’s going to take before the area fully recovers.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO