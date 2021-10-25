CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, ID

Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's...

Comments / 0

