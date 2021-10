EXCLUSIVE: Rising British-Nigerian actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (His House, Gangs of London) is set to lead the cast of Uncle, a revenge thriller being directed by Joe Marcantonio (Kindred). After the brutal murder of their family, barely teenage Millie and her uncle John (Dìrísù) embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution. But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance… and its violent, premature journey into adulthood. The role of Millie is in the process of being cast. Producers are Auroral Pictures’ Rebecca Knapp (Rollin With The...

