Ryder System vs. XPO Logistics: Which Supply Chain Solutions Company is a Better Buy?

The diagnostics and research industry has been witnessing growing demand and rising investor attention thanks to its successes in identifying infectious and chronic diseases efficiently. As two prominent industry participants, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) should benefit from the industry’s growth. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in Waltham, Mass., and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in Madison, Wisc., are two prominent players in the diagnostics and research industry. TMO offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services worldwide. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions, and government agencies. In comparison, EXAS provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products internationally. It offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test, to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer, pre-cancer, and Oncotype DX, and also focuses on developing blood and other fluid-based tests.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO