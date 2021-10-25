CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Command and Control Systems Market Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

The Global Command & Control Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 44.76 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market evaluation report on the Command and Control Systems market explores how the Command and Control Systems market will continue to expand for the...

In Silico Drug Discovery Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global In Silico Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.34 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global In Silico Drug Discovery Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the In Silico Drug Discovery market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The in silico drug market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using computer-aid. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases. The in silico drug discovery is used in early preclinical research and development of small molecule drugs and in clinical candidates in various stages of medicine.
Medical Tubing Market Research, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2026

The chemical Medical Tubing Market has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe's chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical straxtegy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration.
Propanol Market Revenue Company Revenue Share, Demands, Analysis, Till 2026

The 'Global Propanol Market Report,' published by Reports and Data, offers a panoramic vision of the global Propanol market. The report presents accurate details on market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It expounds on the current industry scenario and offers a detailed assessment of the latest and emerging market trends. The report contains key industry statistics presented in a tabular format to give readers an exclusive picture of the global Propanol market.
Methionine Market, Revenue, Growth, Demands, Industry Outlook, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2028

The global Methionine market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. Methionine is a naturally occurring amino acid and the only one that contains sulfur. It serves as an antecedent for all other sulfur-containing amino acids and the derivatives. The market is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.
Gold Nanoparticles Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027 | Reports and Data

The gold nanoparticles market is forecast to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Gold Nanoparticles market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Gold Nanoparticles industry Soaring need for metal nanoparticles across diverse industries and advancements in the field of nanotechnology are expected to rub off on demand for gold nanoparticles. The adoption of gold nanoparticles has been experiencing a considerable rise in nanotechnology-based therapeutics and diagnostics in the medical field. They seek adoption for applications, including treatment of cancer and tumor, along with targeted diagnosis in patients.
Blockchain in Genomics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Blockchain in Genomics market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe.
Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies' detailed profiles. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The rapid growth of the global market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma. 10% of all hematologic cancers are due to multiple myeloma. It is estimated that about 12,830 deaths from multiple myeloma (7,190 in men and 5,640 in women) will happen in 2020.
Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of ovarian cancer.
Industrial Fabric Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2028

The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain.
Marble Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble. With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.
Liquid Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global liquid fertilizer market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In farming, fertilizers is one of the largest expenses and hence, determining the suitable fertilizer and its correct application process is crucial. One of the greatest advantages of using liquid fertilizers is their immediate penetration. Also they helps the plant get easy access to nutrients. Several farmers use liquid fertilizers to obtain immediate root growth in early season.
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the need for eliminating harmful organisms and disease-causing bacteria from wastewater. Major market players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services designed to meet the challenges of treating wastewater effectively. Advanced wastewater treatment services offer smarter aeration, advanced filtration, and chemical-free disinfection, which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Off-highway engines is a machine designed in a way that converts some form of energy into mechanical energy. It is mainly used in vehicles off the road. These vehicles are driven on and off tiled or stony and pebbly surfaces. They have large tires and flexible suspension.
Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2021-2027 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market research report provides the details about Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile and Product and Service. The report also contains brief information on the key players in...
China’s PLA deploys new type of all-terrain vehicle on border with India

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Xinjiang Military Command has received a new type of all-terrain vehicle, which is expected to ensure logistics support to plateau border defence troops as winter draws close and as China-India border tensions again risk rising after the latest military talks failed to reach an agreement due to “unrealistic Indian demands”, Global Times reported.
Does the Future of Battery Tech Lie in... Rust?

We are currently at a point where solar and wind are cheaper than fossil fuels. What we have not solved yet is the problem of intermittency. Lithium-ion batteries do provide an efficient solution to tackle that issue, but their storage capacity only lasts for six hours. Now, a new technology using rust is looking to extend that storage capacity for up to 100 hours.
Former Yes Bank's AI Head and Eminent Data Scientist, Utpal Chakraborty joins Allied Digital as Chief Digital Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Allied Digital in its ongoing endeavour to acquire talent, has onboarded Utpal Chakraborty, the Former Head of Artificial Intelligence of YES Bank in the leadership team. He will take on the responsibilities of Chief Digital Officer and drive AlFinTech Initiatives. Allied Digital has...
How Organizing Virtual Conferences are Helping Businesses Nowadays

If we state that virtual meet-ups have become a vital component of conducting not only business but then also personal events, we are still not exaggerating when we add that this is due to the fact that it eliminates the obstacles posed by travel and global connectivity. Virtual conferences contribute to enhancing employee participation, speeding up the decision-making process, and increasing employee engagement by bringing colleagues together virtually.
