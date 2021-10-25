CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agricultural Robots Market Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

neworleanssun.com
 6 days ago

The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report on the Agricultural Robots market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending...

www.neworleanssun.com

neworleanssun.com

Medical Tubing Market Research, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2026

The chemical Medical Tubing Market has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe's chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical straxtegy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
neworleanssun.com

Methionine Market, Revenue, Growth, Demands, Industry Outlook, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2028

The global Methionine market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. Methionine is a naturally occurring amino acid and the only one that contains sulfur. It serves as an antecedent for all other sulfur-containing amino acids and the derivatives. The market is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Gold Nanoparticles Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027 | Reports and Data

The gold nanoparticles market is forecast to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Gold Nanoparticles market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Gold Nanoparticles industry Soaring need for metal nanoparticles across diverse industries and advancements in the field of nanotechnology are expected to rub off on demand for gold nanoparticles. The adoption of gold nanoparticles has been experiencing a considerable rise in nanotechnology-based therapeutics and diagnostics in the medical field. They seek adoption for applications, including treatment of cancer and tumor, along with targeted diagnosis in patients.
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Tank Insulation Market Research, Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Tank Insulation Market report added by Reports and Data analyzes the industry from a panoramic perspective to offer in-depth insights about the Tank Insulation industry to help the readers understand crucial aspects of the market. The report offers basic details about the market description, market overview, product portfolio, market scope, specifications, applications and types. It covers details about market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, industry growth rate, key statistical data, market trends, and overall industry overview.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Segments#Emergen Research
neworleanssun.com

Propanol Market Revenue Company Revenue Share, Demands, Analysis, Till 2026

The 'Global Propanol Market Report,' published by Reports and Data, offers a panoramic vision of the global Propanol market. The report presents accurate details on market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It expounds on the current industry scenario and offers a detailed assessment of the latest and emerging market trends. The report contains key industry statistics presented in a tabular format to give readers an exclusive picture of the global Propanol market.
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Industrial Microbiology Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report clearly defines the Industrial Microbiology market position on a global level. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Industrial Microbiology market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. The global market for Industrial Microbiology is forecasted to expand rapidly in the forecasted timeline. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines.
INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Blockchain in Genomics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Blockchain in Genomics market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe.
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the need for eliminating harmful organisms and disease-causing bacteria from wastewater. Major market players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services designed to meet the challenges of treating wastewater effectively. Advanced wastewater treatment services offer smarter aeration, advanced filtration, and chemical-free disinfection, which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Industrial Fabric Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2028

The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain.
INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Marble Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble. With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Off-highway engines is a machine designed in a way that converts some form of energy into mechanical energy. It is mainly used in vehicles off the road. These vehicles are driven on and off tiled or stony and pebbly surfaces. They have large tires and flexible suspension.
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Plastic Adhesives Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The global plastic adhesives market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector. Plastic adhesives find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products. Plastic adhesives such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Encapsulated Flavours Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its recent report, estimates the global encapsulated flavours market to register 1.7% CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Global sales of encapsulated flavours is expected to reach 125,423.4 MT in 2017; and are further estimated to surpass 200,000 MT by 2027-end.
BUSINESS
neworleanssun.com

Precision Irrigation Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2027

The global Precision Irrigation Market will be worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest market evaluation report on the Precision Irrigation market explores how the Precision Irrigation market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.
INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of ovarian cancer.
CANCER
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
Southside Matt

G20 agrees to raise all prices across the board and worldwide

Meeting in Rome, Italy, leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) endorsed a plan to set a minimum global tax on corporations. The endorsement is basically a commitment to adopt a tax plan set by the Orgnisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) adopted in August.

