Wisconsin State

Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles transferring from Wisconsin

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles says he’s transferring.

Lyles tweeted Monday that he plans to go elsewhere for his final season of eligibility.

“Though my time as a Badger has come to an end on the field, I’ll forever be thankful to the fans, coaches, staff and — especially — to my teammates for all of their support,” Lyles said.

Lyles made a combined 16 starts on both sides of the line for Wisconsin. He started seven games at defensive end in 2018, four at left guard in 2019, four at center in 2020 and one at center this season.

He appeared in five games this season, sitting out the last two.

It’s the second straight week a Wisconsin player has revealed plans to transfer. Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Chandler entered the transfer portal last week.

Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) hosts No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday.

