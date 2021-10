OG Anunoby – Toronto. OG Anunoby has had a solid career arc, and that is expected to continue in 2021-22. Anunoby enters his fifth season in the NBA, all with the Toronto Raptors. The versatile forward is coming off what was statistically his best professional season where he set new career highs in points per game (15.2), rebounds per game (5.5), and assists per game (2.2). He also started in all 43 games that he played in during the 2020-2021 season. Anunoby is expected to be a focal point of the scheme in Toronto this year.

