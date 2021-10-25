CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, ID

Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 2

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Hospitalized Near Blackfoot After Crane Truck Hits Trailer Full of Fuel

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old operator of a crane had to be flown to a nearby hospital when another vehicle pulling a fuel trailer failed to stop near Blackfoot Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 22-year-old from Rexburg was operating a heavy equipment crane on U.S. Highway 26 at a little after 3 p.m when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer with 1000 gallons of diesel fuel failed to stop at an intersection. The crane truck hit the fuel trailer, spilled the diesel, and sent the crane operator by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The 26-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than five hours while crews worked to clear and clean the scene. Clean-up of the spilled fuel will continue Friday.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s South Hills Still Show Signs of Wicked Wildfire

Maybe I’m looking at something other than fire damage but these trees look charred. If I’m wrong, please tell me what the cause of the blackened bark is. I hadn’t been to the South Hills since the Badger Fire almost 14 months ago. I never got beyond the barrier installed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I did get there last week and driving in the dark going uphill I didn’t see much in the way of fire scars. After sunrise and while returning home I started seeing what looked to be charred vegetation. It’s not pretty and it helps me understand just how long it’s going to take before the area fully recovers.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Stanley, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Elusive Moose of Idaho’s South Hills

There are an estimated 500 moose in the South Hills and I haven’t seen even one. A few days ago, I was up early. I’ve been told if you want to observe moose, sunrise is a good time. Driving the high country in the dark is an experience but I can’t say I was worried about hitting something at 35 miles per hour. Interstate at 80 MPH is another matter!
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Meridian Man Hunting in South Hills Found Dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man reported overdue while hunting in the South Hills was found dead following an extensive search this past weekend by Twin Falls County authorities. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old man was found deceased inside his pickup at around midnight. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Dennie Kendall likely suffered a heart-related medical issue while out scouting for hunting spots.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Four Mule Deer Shot, Left to Waste in Owyhee County

GRANDVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating four poaching cases where mule deer were shot and left to waste earlier this month in Owyhee County. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers have asked the public for help in solving each case. All four deer, three bucks and one doe, were shot and left to rot, without any piece of the carcass taken. One of the mule deer had an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring collar on it. Two of the buck were mature two-point animals that could have been legally harvested in November, according to conservation officers. The collared buck was found October 10, near Turntable Mountain. Another buck was found on Mudflat Road on private property in a field. Another buck was found near Deer Creek on Flint Creek Road left to waste on opening day of deer season. Idaho Fish and Game said a dark blue Dodge diesel pickup, 97 to 2002 model year, was seen in the area with three people inside who may be connected to this case. A doe was located in the Bill DeAlder Draw near Mud Flat Road. If you have any information you can contact regional Idaho Fish and Game at 208-465-8465, Or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, to leave a tip.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Fish#Idaho Fish And Game
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered, Six arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Six people are behind bars facing charges related to a major fentanyl drug bust in Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, in cooperation with Twin Falls County law enforcement, Mini-Cassia Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a warrant arrest was served at a west Twin Falls home. The six people are facing both state and federal drug crimes. Six thousand fentanyl pills were recovered along with $100,000 in cash. ISP said this is an ongoing investigation. More to come...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Man Found Dead on Trail North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was found dead Sunday morning on a hiking trail north of Ketchum. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, said 59-year-old Robert Worling Wallace was discovered just off the Long Gulch Trail near Corral Creek Rd on Sunday at around 10:22 a.m. The sheriff's office characterized it as an unattended death until the cause of death can be determined. The man's vehicle, a black Toyota pickup, was found close by. The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play was involved in the death.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Southern Idaho Gas Prices Soar to Record Heights

One tenth of one penny! That’s all that separates the cost of unleaded regular in Hansen from four dollars a gallon. A member of our audience texted me today and explained he had seen $4.15 a gallon but didn’t explain the location. This has got to be rough on the locals in Hansen. It’s not exactly the wealthiest community in the valley, although. Many of the buyers are just passing through. If you work in Twin Falls you probably save anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a gallon by filling up before going home.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Schools Said to Allow Students to Identify as Animals

They call themselves “furries”. These are people who identify as animals. I first read about this a few years ago. A story from Norway, where a grown woman claimed to be a cat. She walked around town with an attached tail, whiskers, and cat ears. Despite DNA saying she was clearly human and clearly a woman. I guess we only sometimes trust “the science”. Only when it benefits our individual preferences.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Man Killed in Truck Crash Near Worley, Idaho

WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 50-year-old Washington was killed when his truck rolled and hit a tree early Monday morning in North Idaho. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the man from Colbert, was in a semi-truck that went off Loffs Bay Road sometime before 8 a.m. near Worley. Emergency crews located the semi-trailer down a nearly 40-foot embankment at a curve in the road. The driver was still in the cab and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck had struck a tree. The Kootenai County Traffic Team is investigating the crash with help from the Idaho State Police. The crash blocked traffic for several hours while crews recovered the truck.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Cassia County Idaho has a Righteous Barbecue Joint

Ever have brisket that melts in your mouth? I’m telling you, that’s the case with PiggySue Bar-B-Que out of Albion. I was invited to a Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce after-hours party at Elite Restoration while on vacation. PiggySue catered for the event. I could tell it was popular because the serving table was mobbed. I’m also told the stand that serves as home base is mobbed in Albion, which is a lovely small town some of us would consider for retirement or if we could work from home.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Downed Power Lines Halt Traffic on U.S. 93 in S. Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Downed power lines halted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 in south Twin Falls County Sunday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a power pole caught fire, broke, and dropped the powerlines onto the highway sometime around 4:19 p.m. Idaho Power crews responded and worked quickly to remove the lines from the roadway and restore power. The sheriff's office said traffic in both directions had been blocked about thirteen miles north of the Nevada/Idaho state line. Crews were able to get the lines cleared in less than half an hour. The sheriff's office didn't indicate what caused the power pole to catch fire.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Truck Hauling Hay Destroyed by Fire on I-86 East of Burley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck hauling several tons of hay caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 86 west of Burley. According to Idaho State Police, the fire was still blocking westbound traffic as of 9:41 p.m. at the Coldwater Hill, about 30 miles east of Burley. Crews were still working on the smouldering fire. The fire started at just before 5 p.m when another truck driver radioed the driver of hay truck telling him one of the hay bales was on fire. The driver pulled off the interstate and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, however the blaze grew and sparked a small brush fire. Nearby farmers used a backhoe to push the bales off the trailers so firefighters could get to them easier.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy