Lyles transfer tweet

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Badgers center Kayden Lyles announces he's transferring. Kayden Lyles hadn't...

www.suncommercial.com

nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s Kayden Lyles enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a post on his Twitter, Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has entered the transfer portal. Lyles has played in 34 games for Wisconsin, and headed into the 2021 season he was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Lyles was a four-star recruit...
WISCONSIN STATE
La Crosse Tribune

Badgers center Kayden Lyles announces he's transferring

Fifth-year senior and Madison native Kayden Lyles is transferring from the University of Wisconsin football program. Lyles, an offensive lineman with 34 career games played, announced the news on social media Monday afternoon. “With one year of college football left in my future, I’ve decided to bet on myself and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
