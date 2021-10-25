Lyles transfer tweet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a post on his Twitter, Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has entered the transfer portal. Lyles has played in 34 games for Wisconsin, and headed into the 2021 season he was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Lyles was a four-star recruit...
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
Controversial decisions are unfortunately overshadowing what might have been the game of the college football season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short when it couldn’t convert on fourth and three with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wolverines quarterback...
(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
Penn State football head coach James Franklin is drawing major interest from USC and LSU. Though his Penn State football team is the No. 7 squad in the country, there is a chance Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leaves Happy Valley for a bigger job this offseason. Franklin is...
Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is expected to miss a second consecutive game, per a report from Football Scoop. The former NFL star remains hospitalized in Jackson, Mississippi, still recovering from a Sept. 22 foot surgery. He is also dealing with an unspecified illness and sources said that “it’s...
The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games. Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
