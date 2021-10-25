CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers WR Mike Williams on knee injury: 'Everything is good'

By Valentina Martinez
 5 days ago
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been dealing with a knee injury since the Week 5 victory over the Browns.

Following the game, head coach Brandon Staley said Williams had some swelling in his knee, which kept him out of practice the entire week leading up to the Week 6 matchup with the Ravens.

Although he was listed as questionable heading into the contest, Williams played but caught only two of five targets for 27 yards in the blowout loss.

The star-studded receiver exited the game before halftime but returned in the third quarter. Williams was on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. However, it was unclear whether that was because of his injury or how the game panned out.

Upon returning from the bye, Williams told the media on Monday that “everything is good” with his knee. He experienced tightness in his knee before the game against the Ravens, but it seems that the week off was sufficient time for it to recover.

“I don’t really feel it anymore,” Williams said. “I’m solid.”

In six games played, Williams has 33 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns.

