HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Drivers everywhere are feeling the pain at the pump and prices just keep going up. The long lines of cars waiting for gas at a Costco in Huntington Beach Friday were a sure sign that drivers are willing to wait for the least expensive gas in Orange County. The average price of regular gas in Orange County reached its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012, at $4.534. Meanwhile, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to $4.575, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. There are gas stations in L.A. County,...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO