Restaurants

Lodgepole grill

hebervalleylife.com
 5 days ago

Mountain Stack | 12.95 two pancakes, two eggs & bacon or sausage. Short stack | 5.95 two homemade buttermilk pancakes with your choice of maple or blueberry syrup. Tall stack | 6.95 three homemade buttermilk pancakes with your choice of maple or blueberry syrup. French Toast| 12.95 two slices...

hebervalleylife.com

eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Pineapple Pie (10-Minutes Recipe)

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
Wrcbtv.com

Quarantine Cooking: Air Fryer Caprese Grilled Cheese

Butter one side of each slice of bread. Add cheese, tomato slices and basil on the unbuttered side of one slice of bread. Drizzle lightly with balsamic glaze. Place second slice on top with buttered side out. Place in air fryer and cook at 400º F for 2 minutes. Flip...
FOOD & DRINKS
eatwell101.com

72 Easy Soup Recipes

Easy Soup Recipes – If there’s one thing we love about cold weather, it’s soup! Simmer up one of these easy homemade soup recipes on a cool day. Scroll down to check out our favorite recipes for chicken soup, vegetable soups, Instant Pot soups, and many more! Enjoy!. Our Most...
RECIPES
KATU.com

Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken

Take your weeknight dinners to the next level! Mary Cressler and Sean Martin, co-authors of “Fire and Wine”, joined us to share a delicious new way to do chicken. You'll find the recipe for Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken here. For information about "Fire and Wine" click here.
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Cranberry Orange Cinnamon Rolls

These Cranberry Orange Cinnamon Rolls are bound to be your new favorite homemade cinnamon roll recipe! Packed with dried cranberries, orange zest, and cinnamon, these fluffy cinnamon rolls are a delight to make and eat. This post is sponsored by Fleischmann’s® Yeast. Thank you for continuing to support the brands...
RECIPES
cityscopemag.com

Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Heir·loom (noun): a valuable object that has belonged to a family for several generations. From furniture and faith to collectibles and character traits, there are a lot of things that get passed down over the course of a family’s history, and recipes are no exception. But a recipe nurtured by generations of love and care is so much more than the food it creates. It’s also a reminder of the laughter and light that can happen when a family comes together.
OOLTEWAH, TN
naplesillustrated.com

Celebrate Heirloom Tomatoes at Ridgway Bar & Grill

Florida tomatoes burst on the scene in October, and the heirloom varieties tend to be the sweetest and most intensely flavored of all. This combination of house-made ricotta cheese and heirloom tomatoes was introduced as a starter three years ago at Ridgway Bar & Grill and has become one of the most popular menu items—as much for its shareability as its taste. “My ricotta recipe calls for milk, whole buttermilk, heavy cream, and salt,” says iconic Naples chef Tony Ridgway. “We source the tomatoes depending on seasonality. We add a healthy grind of salt before serving, because tomatoes want a lot of seasoning.” The dish is finished with grilled house-made ciabatta bread, baby romaine leaves, balsamic reduction, and basil oil.
NAPLES, FL
Parade

Turkey Day Is Not Complete Without These 33 Best Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese Recipes

Thanksgiving is a holiday when most people look forward to planning a menu in advance. You may start dreaming about favorite dishes over a month in advance—searching for the right dish, finding twists on traditional favorites and craving all the fall flavors. Everything from potatoes to ham, turkey and fresh cranberry sauce made either in the Instant Pot or on the stovetop, as well as which kind of Thanksgiving mac and cheese you will serve.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Should You Grill Frozen Burgers?

Grilling frozen meat successfully is a difficult task that sometimes comes down to good luck. If you’re cooking from frozen there’s been a mistake in preparation or a blowout in numbers, and you are out of options to make adjustments to dinner plans. Some meats may look fine to cook...
FOOD & DRINKS
sent-trib.com

Grill time, rain or shine

Andrew Kalmar won a rib cook-off against his family. With a recipe he found online. The competition occurred when his brother-in-law, who lived in Alabama at the time, suggested everyone bring a rib recipe and there would be a cook-off the Friday after Thanksgiving. Kalmar didn’t have a rib recipe,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
WHNT News 19

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS

