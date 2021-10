Kicking off their North American tour in style, TOPS has released their newest single, "Waiting," just in time for their first gig on the circuit in San Antonio, Texas. While San Antonio is more than a stone's throw from Montreal, where the four-piece outfit kicks it these days, it is a welcome change of scenery as they have put this tour on hold for the better part of two years.

