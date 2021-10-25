CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘DeSantis Doesn’t Really Care About Vaccine Mandates’

By Jim McCool
floridianpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough COVID-19 may be coming to an end, it certainly has a lot more time left in Florida politics. With the debate over Regeneron practically over, State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has revved up his world famous criticisms of Governor DeSantis (R-FL) once again, stating DeSantis, “Doesn’t really care about...

floridianpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sets Date For Special Session On Vaccine Mandates

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set the date for a special legislative session for November 15 to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. DeSantis and the Biden administration have a near-constant back and forth about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeSantis saying the president is overstepping his authority by trying to force large businesses and government contractors to require vaccinations. “The Biden administration has undertaken, or threatened to undertake, extraordinary efforts to coerce injections of the COVID-19 vaccine into Americans who otherwise would be unwilling to receive the vaccine for reasons of health, pregnancy,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Anthony Sabatini Calls Ban on Vaccine Mandates ‘FAKE Bill’

Although Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) called a special session to resolve vaccine-related issues, the Republican-controlled legislature is not doing enough for State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-32), who is calling the latest anti-mandate legislation a “FAKE bill!”. Sabatini, who has a history of calling out his own party as what he calls,...
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Ron DeSantis, Hero Of Vaccine Opponents, Mandated Vaccine Registry For Florida Kids

Two years before becoming a hero of the anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti-medical-record legions of Donald Trump supporters, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis without fanfare signed into law a requirement that doctors and nurses log all children’s vaccinations into a statewide database. Prior to DeSantis’ approval of the 2019 bill, doctors, nurses and...
HEALTH
Axios

DeSantis to convene state legislature to fight COVID vaccine mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will convene a special session of the state legislature to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses and "provide protections for employees." Why it matters: This is the Republican governor's latest move to penalize local entities that implement mask or vaccine mandates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Gazette

DeSantis calls for special legislative session to fight Biden's vaccine mandate

Florida's governor won't back down when it comes to fighting the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Thursday called a special legislative session in the state to stop President Joe Biden's policy from affecting Floridian businesses. Companies with more than 100 employees would be required to enforce the policy, Biden announced in September.
HEALTH
floridianpress.com

Sprowls: Legislature Must Provide ‘Freedom’ for Floridians

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) sued the Biden Administration over President Joe Biden’s (D) vaccine mandate regarding contractors and executive branch employees who work with the federal government to get vaccinated. As a result, the Florida Legislature is scheduled to meet in a Special Session to discuss vaccine mandates. House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R), in speaking at the Future of Florida Forum, did not directly address vaccine mandates, but he did note that the Legislature is entrusted with providing Floridians “the freedom” that’ll “make Floridians’ lives better.”
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Kill this bill!’: Activists say bill against vaccine mandates doesn’t do enough

Iowa lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday to provide exemptions to employer vaccine mandates, but anti-mandate activists said the legislation doesn’t go far enough.  A crowd of a few hundred people gathered in the Capitol rotunda for a “STAND for Freedom” rally before lawmakers gaveled in for a special session on redistricting. Attendees hoisted signs opposing […] The post ‘Kill this bill!’: Activists say bill against vaccine mandates doesn’t do enough appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Mandates#Regeneron#State#Wesh 2 News#Gop#Republican
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls DeSantis’ Plan To Recruit Unvaccinated Cops ‘Threatening’

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) is escalating her attacks towards Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the COVID pandemic, this time seizing his recent proposal to entice unvaccinated police officers to relocate to the Sunshine State with a generous bonus of $5,000, calling the recruiting plan “threatening [to] the health and safety of Floridians.”
POLITICS
floridianpress.com

Fried Calls for Ladapo’s Nomination to be Withdrawn

Mounting criticism continues to pile on Florida’s Surgeon General Joe Ladapo after his alleged remarks to Florida state Senator Tina Polsky (D). Florida’s Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) chided the incident, and now Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) is calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to withdraw Ladapo’s nomination. Condeming the situation, Fried, who’s also vying to unseat DeSantis, is calling for the Governor to “do right” by Floridians by “withdrawing Dr. Ladapo from consideration” to take on the top health position in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy