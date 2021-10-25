CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rust' assistant director fired from a previous movie after a prop gun discharge

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports on the latest developments...

www.cnbc.com

wccbcharlotte.com

Should “Rust” Movie Resume Production After Prop Gun Death Investigation?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hollywood rocked by tragedy. A crew member of the upcoming film Rust has died and another was inured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm. Right now, authorities are investigating how this accident turned tragic. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says the investigation “remains open and active,” and no charges have been filed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTLA

Previous complaint filed against assistant director who gave Alec Baldwin gun used in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set. Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Alec Baldwin 'Discharged' Prop Gun On Set Of Western Film 'Rust,' Killing Cinematographer And Injuring Director, Authorities Say

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured the director Joel Souza, authorities said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins was killed Thursday when Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, “discharged” the prop firearm on the New Mexico set.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM

