'Rust' assistant director fired from a previous movie after a prop gun discharge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday responded to a 911 call indicating that someone had been shot at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot...
A police report from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office revealed that an assistant director on “Rust” permitted Alec Baldwin to use the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The assistant director, who was unnamed in an account of the affidavit published by The...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hollywood rocked by tragedy. A crew member of the upcoming film Rust has died and another was inured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm. Right now, authorities are investigating how this accident turned tragic. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says the investigation “remains open and active,” and no charges have been filed.
A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set. Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers […]
The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun on the set of "Rust" had been previously fired from a separate project after another incident with a prop firearm. On Thursday, Baldwin discharged a firearm while rehearsing a scene for the western-genre film, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured the director Joel Souza, authorities said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins was killed Thursday when Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, “discharged” the prop firearm on the New Mexico set.
One person has died and another has been injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his new movie “Rust” in New Mexico, CNN reports. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot on the set, per law enforcement reports. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
In a tragic development on Thursday evening (October 21), Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Alec Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of western Rust. Hutchins was 42 and according to authorities and union representatives passed away...
Alpo Martinez, the infamous Harlem drug kingpin, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday night, early Sunday morning (October 30). Born Alberto Geddis Martinez, a report about the shooting doesn’t yet mention him by name but the word on the street is starting to get out. Reported the New York...
On Monday, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man cited as a “person of interest” in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as “inconclusive.” The autopsy ruling is the latest loose end in what feels like a tangle of loose ends in the effort to uncover the circumstances of both deaths.
The investigation into Gabby Petito’s disappearance took a heartbreaking turn when officials discovered her body on September 19th. Later reports included more tragic details confirming the 22-year-old’s death by strangulation. Many hoped for more answers regarding her homicide from the full autopsy report. However, the report released additional upsetting information instead. It turns out, her remains likely fought the elements for weeks before their discovery.
Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
In a new podcast, a journalist says Bruce Willis once made her wait nine days for an interview. Martha Frankel said on “Haileywood” that the actor made a restaurant shut down and then didn’t tip. She also called the overall experience of speaking to him “a nightmare.”. A journalist reflected...
Rob Ackerman is a playwright, member of IATSE Local 52, and former prop master for "Saturday Night Live." Four of his plays, including the Drama Desk Award-winning "Tabletop," have been produced Off Broadway by the Working Theater. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Comments / 0