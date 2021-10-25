'Rust' assistant director fired from a previous movie after a prop gun discharge

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO