Chehaw Park & Zoo is bringing back Boo at the Zoo on Halloween weekend. The event will be held Saturday, October 30 from 10 am-2 pm inside the Chehaw Park Zoo. Organizers say that guests will walk along the zoo path collecting candy, playing games, and seeing animals enjoying Halloween-themed enrichment and programming along the way. Event is included in Park & Zoo admission and free to members from any of the Artesian Alliance organizations (Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska). Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO