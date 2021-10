At the October 26 joint meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and the Utility Advisory Board, the two bodies discussed creating a Climate Change Officer position. Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) General Manager Ed Bielarski said there are two aspects of the position: one is to communicate and educate and interact with the community “on a host of issues that utilities engage in, in terms of climate change… we are transforming the Office of Communication into an Office of Communication and Climate Change Initiatives… Immediately, we’re looking to make that change.” The second element is the “technical side of it: a person with a staff that can lead all the elements within the organization toward the climate change initiatives… So that’s a little harder at this point, and that will require some budgetary amendments.”

