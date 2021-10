Three local men have been arrested following a shooting in the 7000 block of Cemetery Highway in St. Martinville last week. 19-year-old Nakavin Hayward Batiste, 20-year-old Devontae James Marshall, and 21-year-old Deiondre Dajuan Benjamin - all of St. Martinville - are now behind bars for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a male who was shot while riding a four-wheeler with two other people around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, October 19. He suffered a single shot to his neck and was rushed to the hospital for his injury.

