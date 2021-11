Ecumen of Litchfield Home Care and Hospice is looking for more staff members. There are about 35 clients in the Hospice program right now. Hospice Social Worker Tiffany Picard says they have clients within about a 60-mile radius of Litchfield and they are looking for another social worker to join her. Picard says, in her role as a social worker, she helps clients repair any relationships that need to be repaired, she builds relationships with the families of the clients, and she provides follow-up care to families after their loved one has passed away. Care Consultant Nicole Larson says Ecumen is looking for staff in both Home Care and Hospice including a social worker and massage therapist for Hospice, and home health aides for both home care and hospice.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO