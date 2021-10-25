County Sports Roundup

The Lady Warriors entered the playoffs with positive momentum after finishing up the South Yosemite League season with a pair of victories over Golden Valley and West. Last Thursday, Tehachapi (16-7; 8-2 SYL) defeated West 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11) behind strong nights from Aubree Dees (20 assists, 11 kills, four aces), Kaidence Lehman (10 kills), Annie Loken (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Carly Hayes (four blocks), Trista Diefenderfer (four digs), Michelle Orellana (three digs) and Emma Holcomb (five assists).
