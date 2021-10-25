CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State soccer tournaments, football and volleyball

CALDWELL — No. 6 Canyon Ridge defeated No. 7 Preston in the consolation game of the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field. Senior Denis Malanda led the Riverhawks with two goals and senior Bachar Djouma and junior Alex DeLaTorre each added single goals. Canyon Ridge will face No. 5 Caldwell in the consolation final at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Howard County Times

Reservoir volleyball comes back to beat Howard; Gators and Lions to share county championship | Howard County sports roundup

In a match to determine the Howard County champion, Reservoir volleyball had its back against the wall Thursday. Trailing Howard 2-1 after three sets, Reservoir fell behind 19-14 in the fourth game. But the Gators didn’t back down, winning 12 of the next 17 points to come back and send the match to a fifth set.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Morganton News Herald

H.S. ROUNDUP: County tennis players out early at regionals

Each of Burke County’s qualifiers for the NCHSAA West Regional girls tennis individual tournaments had short stays on Friday. In the 1A portion of the event held at Elkin Municipal Park, Draughn’s Katie Cozort was the closest to gaining a first-round win. She led early but lost in three close sets in the round of 16 in singles play, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7. Her Lady Wildcats teammate Maddison Powell also dropped her singles opening-round match, 3-6, 2-6.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tech soccer downs Kansas on Senior Night

The Texas Tech soccer team (11-4-2, 4-3-1 Big 12) remained undefeated at home (9-0-1), taking down Kansas, 2-1, on Senior Night at the John Walker Soccer Complex Friday night. Prior to the game Texas Tech honored the following six seniors – Sydney Malmstrom, Brittany Martin, Jen Rose, Jordie Harr, Cassie Hiatt, and Kirsten Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dothan Eagle

Junior high basketball roundup: Barbour County boys get win

The Barbour County boys junior high basketball team defeated Abbeville 34-30 Thursday for its first win of the season. Michael Blackmon had a big game for the Jaguars with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Reaquan Hill added eight points. For Abbeville, Markell McNair led the way with 10 points. Houston...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
Howard County Times

Atholton locks up share of football county title with victory over Mt. Hebron | Howard County sports roundup

Boosted by a huge second quarter Saturday, Atholton’s football team knocked off Mt. Hebron, 28-19, to secure a share of this year’s county championship. The Raiders (8-1), who scored 25 points in the decisive second quarter against the Vikings (4-5), finish as three-way co-champions with Glenelg (8-1) and Oakland Mills (8-1). The county championship is the first for Atholton football since 2011.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Tehechapi News

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Volleyball eyes playoffs after closing league with victories

The Lady Warriors entered the playoffs with positive momentum after finishing up the South Yosemite League season with a pair of victories over Golden Valley and West. Last Thursday, Tehachapi (16-7; 8-2 SYL) defeated West 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11) behind strong nights from Aubree Dees (20 assists, 11 kills, four aces), Kaidence Lehman (10 kills), Annie Loken (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Carly Hayes (four blocks), Trista Diefenderfer (four digs), Michelle Orellana (three digs) and Emma Holcomb (five assists).
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ukiah Daily Journal

Sports Digest: Varsity volleyball stops West County

The Ukiah High Wildcats played their most complete volleyball match of the season thus far, by defeating West County 25-20, 25-20, 25-21, in non-division action. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=pLJXT7FO&cid=10766&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on. Coach Amanda Brown flashed a smile that was a combination of joy and relief after the match. Her girls had just finished playing a...
UKIAH, CA
Morganton News Herald

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Three county golfers advance to 1A/2A states

SALISBURY — Patton girls golfers Allie Witherspoon and Katie Riebel, and Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge advanced to the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships courtesy of strong performances in Monday’s 1A/2A West Regional, held at the Country Club of Salisbury. Witherspoon was the county’s top finisher at the regional, placing fifth overall after...
SALISBURY, NC
Duxbury Clipper

Sports roundup: Volleyball, field hockey rejoice

The Dragons honored seniors Bradey Markella, Mackenzie Proukou and Katie Quilty before their match against Silver Lake on Wednesday. “It meant a lot to me that my teammates and their parents put so much effort into making the night special for us seniors with beautiful decorations and flowers,” Markella said. “It felt so good knowing that I had so much support from them, as well as my friends and family who cheered me on.”
SPORTS
ledger.news

High School Sports Roundup: Argonaut golf girls’ status keeps on climbing

For the third straight season, the Argonaut High School girls golf team is heading to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championships. On Monday, October 18, Argonaut locked up a second place finish in the Valley Foothill League North Division – the highest ever for the burgeoning program – with one of its best rounds of the season at the year-end 18-hole league tournament at Manteca Park Golf Course.
HIGH SCHOOL
Shelbyville News

County athletes named all-conference in respective sports

The Mid-Hoosier Conference Fall Sports Banquet was held Wednesday at Edinburgh. Athletes from Southwestern, Morristown and Waldron were recognized for being named all-conference in their respective sports. Waldron’s Austin Swain was named MHC Coach of the Year for tennis while Southwestern’s Chris Ingels was named MHC Coach of the Year...
EDINBURGH, IN
Missoulian

Roundup of late Thursday/Friday western Montana sports

Missoula Hellgate ended its season with a 55-20 loss Thursday at Kalispell Glacier. Jake Rendina racked up 222 yards rushing on 28 carries with four touchdowns for the playoff-bound Wolfpack. Hellgate quarterback Connor Dick completed 15 of 35 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Ian Finch had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Sweatland carried the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Glacier led 35-20 at halftime and outscored the visitors 20-0 in the second half.
MONTANA STATE
Longboat Observer

East County high school football roundup: 10.29.21

Braden River High (7-1) defeated Lely High (2-6) 43-26 on the road. Senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Bryan Kearse threw two touchdowns, including a 60-yard pass to sophomore Anthony Campbell, and ran for another touchdown. The Pirates led 43-12 before taking out their starting players in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Ranch High...
HIGH SCHOOL
Dothan Eagle

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb takes down Geneva County

HARTFORD – Rashawn Miller and Jaylen Nobles had big games in leading Slocomb to a 58-20 win over Geneva County on Thursday night in high school football action. Nobles had 144 yards rushing on 18 carries with two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes, while Miller ran for 134 yards on 18 attempts with three touchdown runs and had one TD catch.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

