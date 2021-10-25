CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg’s sued for not having enough strawberries in Pop-Tarts

By Deron Dalton
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
A lawsuit was filed against Kellogg’s back in August, alleging the company’s strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts are in need of more strawberries and the promotion of such is misleading. According to USA Today, Anita Harris in...

www.oregonlive.com

