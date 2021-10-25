Rainfall sets record

The “atmospheric river” that drenched California and doused parts of Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho on Sunday, Oct. 24 mainly flowed around Baker Valley.

But a less-touted storm two days earlier soaked the valley with record-setting amounts of rain.

The Friday, Oct. 22 storm was forecast to be the preliminary to the main event on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

And although that prediction proved accurate in parts of the region — including areas of Baker County — Baker Valley was an exception.

Friday’s rain total at the Baker City Airport was 0.59 of an inch. That easily surpassed the previous rainfall record for Oct. 22 of 0.22 of an inch, set in 1983.

The airport was one of the wettest spots on Friday, its rainfall exceeding what fell in, among other places, Burns, Ontario and Boise.

But on Sunday, when that “river” of moisture barreled onto the West Coast from the Pacific Ocean, the situation was reversed.

Baker Valley, which was just to the north of the main storm track, added just 0.11 of an inch.

Areas to the south and east, meanwhile, were in its path, with rainfall totals to reflect that.

Boise, for instance, got half an inch of rain on Sunday.

Other totals:

• Burns — 0.59 of an inch

• Ontario — 0.52

• McCall, Idaho — 1.01

Although Baker Valley was comparatively dry on Sunday, locations not very distant were much more damp.

An automated weather station near Morgan Mountain, for instance, north of Huntington and about 33 air miles southeast of Baker City, recorded 1 inch of rain on Sunday, and a weekend total of 1.7 inches.

The Morgan Mountain weather station is at an elevation of 4,200 feet.

Even the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, on Flagstaff Hill just a couple miles from the airport and, at 3,945 feet elevation almost 600 feet higher than the airport, was wetter on Sunday, with 0.30 of an inch.

Other three-day (Friday through Sunday) rainfall totals in the region:

• Blue Canyon, automated station, elevation 4,200 feet, near Old Auburn Lane about 10 miles southwest of Baker City — 0.96

• Elk Creek, automated station, elevation 6,576 feet, in the Elkhorn Mountains near the Baker City watershed — 1.69 inches

• Mason Dam, elevation 3,900 feet — 1.02 inches

• Sparta Butte, elevation 4,265 feet, northwest of Richland — 1.24 inches

• Unity Dam, elevation 3,756 feet — 0.58 of an inch

According to the National Weather Service office in Boise, the atmospheric river extended from near San Francisco through Winnemucca, Nevada, Mountain Home, Idaho, and Salmon, Idaho.

That route kept the heaviest rain south and east of Baker Valley.

Some areas in the Boise Mountains had three to four inches of rain — or, at higher elevations, a combination of rain and the water equivalent in snow.

Snow also accumulated in the Elkhorn Mountains, with about 3 inches on the ground at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort Monday morning, said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for the ski area about 34 miles northwest of Baker City.

The ski area’s lodge is at about 7,100 feet elevation, with the top of the chairlift 8,000 feet.

On Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. winds toppled a power line, cutting power to about 700 members of Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative in the Sumpter area.

OTEC crews restored power at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.