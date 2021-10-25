CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Sign S Tony Jefferson To Practice Squad

By Logan Ulrich
Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers brought back S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free...

Ravens Move Into First Place In The AFC North On Their Week Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens entered the week second place in their division trailing only the Cincinnati Bengals. After a loss to the Jets today, the Bengals fell to second place in the AFC North. With a record of 5-2, they stand alone at the top of the division. Since...
