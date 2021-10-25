Chilling Churchill

If you’re not squeezing your eyes shut in terror, Corrine Vegter really hopes you’ll enjoy the artwork.

Yes, the Haunted Studios at Churchill School in Baker City are intended to give visitors a fright.

But Vegter, along with Brigid and Blake Musselman, have spent nearly a year working on designs for this year’s haunt.

“I just want it to be unique and different,” Vegter said. “I want everything to be creative.”

The Haunted Studios opened to the public in early October, and have been scaring visitors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Unless you go at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, which Vegter designated as the “no scare hour” for those who want to see everything but avoid the screams.

For Halloween weekend, the Haunted Studios will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 in advance when purchased online at www.churchillbaker.com, or $20 at the door.

Churchill School is at 3451 Broadway St., but entry is in the parking lot off 16th Street. Masks are required.

This year, visitors can choose to enter through an enclosed slide, which empties directly into the doll room.

“It looks like a black hole,” Vegter said of looking into the slide entrance.

The doll room, by the way, has more dolls than last year.

“We added an extra hundred dolls,” she said.

During the summer, she and other volunteers painted the doll faces (and yes, quite a few are quite creepy).

Vegter scours estate sales and secondhand shops to find props for the haunted studios.

“I’ve been collecting things from thrift stores, and I got body parts from the Heritage Museum,” she said.

(Spare mannequin parts come in handy for haunted houses.)

They also create their own props — for instance, Vegter welded parts of an old bed frame to create a fireplace. Other props, like trees, were made with papier-mache. They also repurposed the heads of old CPR dummies, and made handpainted headstones.

And throughout it all is artwork — designs on the walls created with phosphorescent paint that glow in the black lights, and slanted walls to look like a mine shaft, and a jagged row of teeth that makes it feel like you’re stepping through a monster’s mouth.

“We just have a vision and hope it works,” Vegter said.

She said she’s enjoyed haunted houses for as long as she can remember, and the Musselmans have worked on haunting the Nile Shriners Golf Course in Seattle.

“We gained a little experience that way,” Brigid said.

The Churchill basement is divided into themed rooms, and real actors haunt the spaces to jump out when it’s least expected.

Above the decorations, Vegter points out the pipes and wires that were already part of the old school, which was built in 1926.

“It’s already creepy without anything,” she said.

Especially when the sun goes down and the basement has no ambient light from outside.

“It does get quite scary and eerie,” Vegter said.

Which is, after all, the point of a haunted house.

Justin Kendall has wired speakers to pipe original music throughout the basement. Kendall’s 8-year-old son, Andrew, is one of the 16 actors who haunt the basement each weekend.

Vegter and the Musselmans are already thinking about what they will add for 2022.

“We already have plans for next year,” Vegter said. “And every year we’ll invest in more lights.”

Blake seemed to be brainstorming as he warmed up his guitar in the “Music Never Dies” area of the haunted house.

“I’ve got some new ideas,” he said with a smile.