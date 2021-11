President Joe Biden has a unique opportunity to pressure the Cuban government on human rights reform, as his administration continues its review of Cuba policy and prepares for the possible resumption of consular services at the U.S. Embassy in Havana. He can do this by moving forward on efforts to provide internet support to Cuban civil society and by raising international awareness of the regime’s vast social control mechanisms. Biden also should consider denouncing the Cuban government’s recent denial of a civil liberties march.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 12 DAYS AGO