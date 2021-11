+ Kara Powell and Brad Griffin discuss what it looks like to engage empathetically with today’s teenagers as they grapple with questions of identity, belonging, and purpose. Kara Powell is executive director of the Fuller Youth Institute, and Brad Griffin is its senior director of content. They are the co-authors of 3 Big Questions That Change Every Teenager: Making the Most of Your Conversations and Connections.

PASADENA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO