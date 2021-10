The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 will be a costly one for Amazon, the company said Thursday. "In the fourth quarter, we expect to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in our Consumer business as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs—all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. "It'll be expensive for us in the short term, but it's the right prioritization for our customers and partners."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO