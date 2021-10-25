CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cousin Sal likes the Saints over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints are favored at Seattle...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Travis
FanSided

Alvin Kamara’s tweet after Mark Ingram trade will pump up Saints fans

Mark Ingram is back with the Saints after a trade and fellow running back Alvin Kamara’s reaction to the news is sure to get New Orleans buzzing. Mark Ingram is heading back to the New Orleans Saints after the organization traded for the veteran running back with the Houston Texans in a move that also includes swapping late-round draft picks.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Monday Night Football#Fox#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Are Rashaad Penny, Tre'Quan Smith playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Seahawks Week 7 Monday Night Football (Updated)

New Orleans' WR Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) has been on the IR all year, and Seattle's RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been out of action since Week 1. However, both could be activated in Week 7 when the Saints and Seahawks meet on Monday Night Football. While it's tough to recommend starting either in season-long leagues, fantasy owners will still be checking for the latest injury updates so they know whether Smith or Penny are worth picking up off waivers or starting in single-game DFS contests.
NFL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Seahawks Showdown tournaments

The Saints and Seahawks have delivered some memorable moments over the years, perhaps none more outstanding than Marshawn Lynch sinking the Saints with his "Beast Quake" in 2011. We’re not getting our hopes up for anything near as iconic on Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup, especially with Las Vegas sportsbooks opening the total in the low-40s. However, we still like some of the DFS value picks available that will allow us to splurge at the top of this DraftKings Showdown lineup.
NFL
brproud.com

Live Blog: Saints (3-2) win vs Seahawks (2-4) on Monday Night Football

Keep it here for continuous updates throughout the game. Brian Johnson hit a field goal from 33 yards out and two minutes left on the clock that proved to be the game-winner, in his first NFL game. Saints give away the first turnover of the game, in the 2nd Half,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy