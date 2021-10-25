Fall Awards Night

The Cuesta Cougars hosted #14 Ventura for their final match at home against Western State Conference North Division. The Pirates jumped out early in the first set, 20-9, and took control of the match as the won the opener, 25-14. The Cougars also fell behind early in the second set, 20-13, but chased down the Bucs in a comeback that fell just short. The Cougars went of a 7-3 run to close the gap to 23-20, before losing control of the match, 25-20. The Cougars and Pirates continued to trade points to start the final set, however Ventura closed strong with a 10-3 run to reach set point, 24-13. Cuesta regrouped after its final time out and won four straight points, before succumbing to their ranked foes, 25-17. Returning Freshman Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS) was all over the court as she winds down her career at Cuesta. She led the Cougars with nine kills, 14 digs and a pair of service aces. She currently leads the Cougars with 44 aces on the season, which is only one off the school record of 45 set in 2014 by current Cuesta Coach Whitney Meyer. Freshman Southpaw Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS) added seven more kills on offense, while Setter Kelsey Courtney (Cincinnati, OH) dished out 18 assists and collected double-digit digs for the Cougars' cause. The Cougars are 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the WSC-North.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO