CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fall Awards Night

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday 11/1/21 at 6:00 will be the fall awards night. We will meet...

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
cokercobras.com

Volleyball Falls at Fayetteville State Tuesday Night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Coker University volleyball team fell to Fayetteville State Tuesday night (Oct. 26) in non-conference action by a score of 3-1. Fayetteville State took a 2-0 lead in the match with set victories of 25-21 and 25-17, before the Cobras rallied to win the third set 25-19. Fayetteville State would wrap up the match with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRBI Radio

ORVC Fall Sports Mental Attitude and C.O.Y. Awards

The Ohio River Valley Conference recently announced its 2021 Fall Sports Mental Attitude Award (MAA) winners and Coaches Of the Year (COY). Girls Golf- MAA Hailey Hines of Switzerland County and COY David Hertz of Shawe. Boys Cross Country- MAA Josh Pohle of Jac-Cen-Del and COY Caitlin Sauerhage of Rising...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
chronicle-express.com

Fall Sportsmanship Awards announced

Penn Yan Academy’s Varsity Club is pleased to announce Athletics Sportsmanship Award winners. Twice during the fall, winter, and spring interscholastic athletic seasons, each in-season head varsity coach will select one member from their Varsity team who:. 1. shows a positive attitude towards coaches, team members, officials and opponents;. 2....
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attire
ourcommunitynow.com

Haskins Award: Final fall watch list for the 2021-22 season

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media. The players are listed alphabetically. Players on the Haskins Award Watch List were selected by a panel of Golfweek and Golf Channel writers.
GOLF
advantagenews.com

Trivia night benefits prep basketball awards fete

The Gallatin Basketball Player of the Year Awards Banquet needs assistance. On Nov. 13, a trivia night to support the annual Riverbend hoops awards fete will take place at The Brick Hall in Bethalto. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with trivia spanning from 7-10 p.m. Tables may have a maximum of eight players and cost $100. The Brick Hall, a boutique-style venue, sits next door to the spacious Laux Brickhouse Grille at 212 N. Prairie St. in Bethalto.
NBA
inkfreenews.com

LCA Celebrates Its Fall Sports Award Winners

WINONA LAKE – Lakeland Christian Academy announced its 2021 fall sports awards winners for junior high and high school sports. Award winners are listed below per the pictures taken. Middle School. First Row (L to R): Myla Phillips, MS Volleyball (Teammate Award); Elisa Granados, MS Volleyball (Best Passer/Most Digs); Keira...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WLUC

NMU men’s soccer falls at Davenport Friday night

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (2-8-3, 2-6-2 GLIAC) fought hard but fell short in a 2-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match that went the way of the league leading and hosting Davenport University. FIRST HALF Three shots on goal came for the...
CALEDONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
bwyellowjackets.com

Catch the First Night of the BW Swimming & Diving Fall Duals

BEREA, OHIO - Fans can follow or watch the Baldwin Wallace University men's and women's swimming and diving action via live results or statistics. BW hosts the first day of competition of the BW Fall Duals against Hiram College and NCAA Division II Ursuline College in the BW Natatorium inside the Lou Higgins Center at 6 p.m.
SWIMMING & SURFING
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Lady Eagles Fall Short on Senior Night

The Lady Eagles Soccer team lost to Bald Eagle 5-1 last Monday, October 18th on Senior Night. Although the score may not show it, the team played exceptionally well but were unable to take advantage of all their opportunities. Throughout the game, the Lady Eagles connected several passes but struggled with their first touches when they tried kicking the ball up-field.
TYRONE, PA
dsubluehawks.com

Hawks fall to Trojans on Senior Night

DICKINSON, ND-The Dickinson State University Blue Hawks had their last home match of the season against Dakota State University. Dakota State came out hard and defeated Dickinson State, 3-0. Set scores were 25-22, 25-15, and 25-16. Leading the way for the Trojans was Maddie Polzin with nine kills and six...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Effingham Daily News

Effingham falls to Mattoon on Senior Night

Brueklyn Belcher, Tori Budde, Kennedy Sowell, Krista Phillips, Lexi Chrappa, Mattie Angel, Megan Ballman, and Sawyer Althoff saw their regular season home careers end Tuesday night. Effingham lost to Mattoon in straight sets, as all eight seniors were honored before the match. The Hearts dropped the first set 25-20 and...
EFFINGHAM, IL
goduke.com

Shepherd Tabbed to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

DURHAM – Duke University women's golf junior Erica Shepherd was one of 15 golfers listed on the final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel, as announced Monday by the Fred Haskins Foundation. In addition to Shepherd, the list included Hannah Darling (South Carolina), Blanca Fernandez Garcia (Texas A&M),...
GOLF
chatsports.com

Magic Fall to Heat on Second Night of Back-to-Back

Playing against elite defensive teams early in the season could prove to be a good thing for the young and developing Orlando Magic. Battling it out with opponents that take pride in their defensive commitment should serve as inspiration for what they can achieve down the road. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a perennial defensive power. They were Orlando’s opponent Monday, and despite the Magic having a few quality stretches, the Heat flexed their defensive muscle in their 107-90 victory.
NBA
cuestaathletics.com

Cuesta Spikers Fall to #14 Ventura on Sophomore Night

The Cuesta Cougars hosted #14 Ventura for their final match at home against Western State Conference North Division. The Pirates jumped out early in the first set, 20-9, and took control of the match as the won the opener, 25-14. The Cougars also fell behind early in the second set, 20-13, but chased down the Bucs in a comeback that fell just short. The Cougars went of a 7-3 run to close the gap to 23-20, before losing control of the match, 25-20. The Cougars and Pirates continued to trade points to start the final set, however Ventura closed strong with a 10-3 run to reach set point, 24-13. Cuesta regrouped after its final time out and won four straight points, before succumbing to their ranked foes, 25-17. Returning Freshman Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS) was all over the court as she winds down her career at Cuesta. She led the Cougars with nine kills, 14 digs and a pair of service aces. She currently leads the Cougars with 44 aces on the season, which is only one off the school record of 45 set in 2014 by current Cuesta Coach Whitney Meyer. Freshman Southpaw Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS) added seven more kills on offense, while Setter Kelsey Courtney (Cincinnati, OH) dished out 18 assists and collected double-digit digs for the Cougars' cause. The Cougars are 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the WSC-North.
SPORTS
Portland Tribune

Culver football falls 33-6 to Colton on homecoming night

Turnovers continue to plague the Bulldogs as they fall to 1-5 on the fall season. Culver football dropped to 1-5 on the season after losing to Colton 33-6 on homecoming night last Friday. Despite coming away with a solid win over Gervais the week prior, the Bulldogs were bitten once again by the turnover bug.
CULVER, OR
Creston News Advertiser

Spartans fall on sophomore night

CRESTON – The Southwestern Community College Spartans were swept in straight sets by the Southeastern Community College Blackhawks (19-25, 17-25, 17-25). The loss drops the Spartans to 3-26 on the season. The Spartans trailed the Blackhawks early, 4-3, but shortly thereafter Southeastern went on a 7-2 run. SWCC got within...
CRESTON, IA
nwahomepage.com

Matthews Earns Spot on ANNIKA Award Fall Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior Brooke Matthews was named to the ANNIKA Award Fall Watch List, announced today. She is one of 15 women’s college golfers to earn the recognition, and the first Razorback to do so since Maria Fassi, who was the first golfer to win the award multiple times.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
restorationnewsmedia.com

Panthers fall to Jaguars on senior night

STEM — Granville Central needed to play a perfect soccer match to defeat the league-leading Carrboro... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy