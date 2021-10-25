CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Racial disparities in bike helmet law forces decision by King County health board

By Cameron Sheppard, News & Comment, northwest
Seattle Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 21, the King County Board of Health discussed striking down a county law that requires bicycle riders to wear helmets because of data that identified racial and socio-economic disparities in how the law was being enforced by police. In June, the board heard a briefing and a...

www.seattleweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

My View: New Data Sheds Additional Light on Police Killing and Use Force, Especially Racial Disparities in Them

PPIC this week released a key study of Police Use of Force and Misoncudct in California. Researchers Deepak Premkumar, Alexandria Gumbs, Shannon McConville, and Renee Hsia have taken advantage of state laws that have improved transparency in policing to “examine the available data to provide a baseline understanding of police use of force and misconduct in California.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KING 5

King County delays vote on repealing bicycle helmet law

SEATTLE — The King County Board of Health is considering repealing the county’s helmet law, citing inequitable enforcement. The board met Thursday to discuss the measure, which would replace the law with a resolution affirming the importance of bicycle helmets. The board decided to delay a vote on the matter.
KING COUNTY, WA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Board of Health Approves Director Offer

The Washington County Board of Health has narrowed the search for its next public health director to one applicant. During their regular meeting last Thursday the board discussed that after holding formal interviews this month they have narrowed the applicants to two, who Board Member Jack Seward, Jr. described as having differing strengths over management experience versus education. Seward said that applicant G had the lesser amount of management experience, and following discussion Board Member Trevor Martin recommended they offer the position to G, which passed 3-2 in favor. Seward and Connie Larsen voted nay, but Seward commented that the group still has the support of those who voted the other way. Board Chair Cathy Buffington emphasized how strong both candidates are, and she thanked everyone who helped in the search and interview process. A subcommittee led by Buffington was directed to contact the applicant to discuss salary and possible start date. The board is holding a special meeting tomorrow to discuss and possibly take action regarding the offer. Jefferson County Public Health Director Chris Estle has served in the interim for the county since Danielle Pettit-Majewski resigned last August to become Johnson County’s director.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
City
Seatac, WA
City
Burien, WA
State
Florida State
City
Renton, WA
City
Des Moines, WA
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snoqualmie, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Enumclaw, WA
City
Duvall, WA
King County, WA
Health
Black Enterprise

Washington State Black Lives Matter Alliance Demands Police Officer Resign After Falsely Accusing Black Newspaper Carrier

Earlier this year, a white police officer in Washington falsely claimed that a Black man who was delivering newspapers had threatened to kill him while he was on his route. Now, according to NBC News, a Black Lives Matter chapter located in Washington has demanded that the white county sheriff who made the false claim resign from the police force.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Bicycle Helmet#Health Equity#Bike#The Board Of Health
NWI.com

School board member pushes for county mental health study

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Board member Ronald Stone wants the Porter County Board of Commissioners to approve a new survey on mental health. Stone had approached the commissioners in August about funding a $16,000 behavioral health needs assessment. “If you’re not going to pass it, let me know,” he told...
CHESTERTON, IN
Seattle Times

Reconsider bike helmet-law repeal

On Thursday, the King County Board of Health will consider a vote to repeal the law requiring bicyclists to wear a helmet, which has been enforced in Seattle since 2003. The board is motivated by the law’s inequitable and infrequent enforcement, which undermined its intent to reduce brain injury. We hope this effort to repeal the law will be reconsidered. Repealing the helmet law because of inequitable enforcement is not the appropriate action by a governmental agency dedicated to the public’s health.
SEATTLE, WA
coloradopolitics.com

Adams County set to leave Tri-County Health; 'decisions left us no choice'

Adams County is set to leave the Tri-County Health Department, its commission announced Tuesday afternoon, a month after Douglas County pulled out from under the agency's umbrella. Adams County's Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution "to provide notice" of their departure on Oct. 26. The county will remain...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Helmets
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Arapahoe County Board Determines Departure from Tri-County Health Partnership

The Adams County decision to leave the Tri-County Health Department on Tuesday, Oct. 20 means that Arapahoe County will likely have to create its own public health department as well. After Adams County announced its intentions, the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners released the following statement:. The Arapahoe County Board...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Fatherly

These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy