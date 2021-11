In the world of Darksiders, each game begins at the start of the first game. The horseman known as War has been called down to start the apocalypse early and he doesn’t know why. In this new chapter, Fury is called to help capture the seven deadly sins as they run amok in a world facing annihilation. Along the way she will unlock new info as to why War was called early, as well as learn more about what made humanity special in the first place. Fury has a badass streak, but also a growth to her arc that speaks a lot to the writing of this series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO