We're starting to get into the holiday spirit as we draw closer to the Winter of 2021 and already there are some big holiday event announcements. It's gonna be a busy season which is why we're keeping track of all your Christmas events and happenings. The most recent one being the South Haven celebration with Holiday In The Park. The event will be held on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Dyckman Park at 546 Phoenix Street South Haven, MI.

