WizKids was kind enough recently to send me some of their minis from the first wave of the new Critical Role unpainted minis series. I have to say, I am very impressed. The detailing is great on each of these minis and I especially love how the echo knight comes with a transparent version of the character that looks great unpainted or painted. Speaking of painting these, since they come pre primed there is no need to tediously go in and clean up mold lines and then prime each piece, they are ready to paint straight out of the package and for me, makes them completely worth getting. Paint goes on really nicely too, I’ve included some pictures of a very amateur and not careful painting job, just so you can see how a light base color and a darker base color go on. Because I didn’t look up how to do it, I did put regular paint on some of the transparent parts of the Swavain Basilisk because the picture on the back looked like that’s what they had done, but I didn’t end up liking the look. So the rest of the transparent parts you see with color is just a layer of wash added on, the echo knight does have two layers of black wash so that you can see that it does get darker the more layers you use. I would not recommend starting with pieces that incorporate pieces of transparent areas like that for a beginner such as myself as it is quite difficult to make it look nice, but instead start with the pieces that are entirely transparent to practice on. There’s really nothing to complain about with these minis, they are a great investment for players and game masters alike who are looking for something that will save them some painting time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO