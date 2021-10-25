CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Siegel Family Endowment Awards Grants To Explore Equitable Alternatives To Traditional Education

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegel Family Endowment, a foundation which provides support to organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure, announced today new grants awarded to Education Reimagined , Reimagine America's Schools, the Stanford d.School K-12 Lab , and Transcend Education . Through its grantmaking and infrastructure-focused research, the foundation has shown the interdependence of the physical, digital, and social dimensions of infrastructure . These latest grants apply Siegel Family Endowment's "multidimensional" lens to the learning space, supporting organizations that are reimagining the structure of the K-12 education system.

"The pandemic and its impact on learning should be a wake-up call for us all: our current system does not educate all students equally, nor does it adequately equip young people to succeed academically or professionally," said Katy Knight, Executive Director of Siegel Family Endowment. "We need to critically reassess and re-prioritize today's education system. Through our multidimensional infrastructure framework, we can strategically and comprehensively invest in organizations that reimagine education and build an education infrastructure that serves all students."

This new set of grants will support the work of forward-looking organizations focused on creating a more equitable education system that provides a greater number of students with better opportunities and outcomes:

  • Education Reimagined works to remodel the education system from a one-size-fits-all structure to a learner-centric system that is responsive to individual student needs. Siegel Family Endowment's grant will allow the organization to pilot new education ecosystems where learning is not restricted to a single school building, but instead includes physical, social, and digital infrastructure elements like public spaces, community members, digital networks, and virtual learning opportunities.
  • Reimagine America's Schoolscreates new, more holistic models for the physical learning environment through improved design. Investment by the foundation will fund a new initiative, "Community Schools 3.0", which aims to increase equality in disadvantaged neighborhoods by integrating schools within communities more seamlessly, both virtually and physically with "20-minute neighborhoods."
  • Stanford d.School K-12 Lab is an incubator where new solutions and models of education are tested. Focused on reducing education inequality, support from the Siegel Family Endowment will enable educators and designers to continue experimenting with future-forward approaches to education in collaboration with young people and communities.
  • Transcend Educationprovides a connection between innovative learning models and the educators and schools that are seeking these new approaches. New funding from the foundation will allow for the development of a new digital platform where school communities can access the latest education solutions, as well as social infrastructure expansion that will grow the Transcend Design Community and direct design services for schools' physical infrastructure development.

About Siegel Family Endowment Siegel Family Endowment aims to understand and shape the impact of technology on society by supporting organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure. The foundation partners with leaders in civil society, academia, government, and social enterprise on knowledge-building projects that prioritize inquiry-driven approaches. Siegel Family Endowment was founded in 2011 by computer scientist and entrepreneur David M. Siegel, a co-founder of Two Sigma.

Contact: media@siegelendowment.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siegel-family-endowment-awards-grants-to-explore-equitable-alternatives-to-traditional-education-301408034.html

SOURCE Siegel Family Endowment

Comments / 0

Related
youthtoday.org

Native language education program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Native/Tribal Youth, Language, Culture, Youth Developm. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
EDUCATION
Effingham Daily News

2021 Heather Began Memorial Education Fund awards 3 grants

The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced the Heather Began Memorial Education Fund awarded three grants for the 2021-22 school year. Tara Beard, a second grade teacher at Altamont Grade School, received $500 to make a monthly book order for each child in her classroom to have books in their hands. Elaine Kopplin, a third grade teacher at Altamont Lutheran Interparish School, received $500 to purchase books for her class to read together. Chantelle Ottens, a sixth grade science teacher at Estrella Vista STEM Academy in Avondale, Arizona, received $500 to begin a “Share and Care Closet” at the school.
ALTAMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Inequality#Traditional Education#Education System#Charity#Education Reimagined#Stanford#Transcend Education#Siegel Family Endowment
mercy.edu

Mercy College Awarded $2.1 Million Federal Grant to Enhance Teaching and Learning Strategies to Ensure Equitable Delivery of Online Instruction

Mercy College has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education under the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity (IREPO) program, which aims to help higher education institutions expand educational opportunities for students and emerge more resilient from the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be administered over two years to fund the design and implementation of new practices that will enhance online teaching and learning across Mercy College and facilitate more flexible, equitable delivery of instruction. The grant will also support outreach to high schools.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
CBS News

Alternative education program uses music to motivate

Several pediatric health groups took extraordinary action by declaring a national emergency in children's mental health. Ignoring a child's mental health can have dire consequences for their future. An innovative program is looking to provide help through music. Michelle Miller has the details.
EDUCATION
wtuz.com

Claymont Foundation Awards Grants

Mary Alice Reporting – More than $38,800 has been awarded in teacher and building grants for the current academic year. This money, from the Claymont Foundation, aims to enhance the educational opportunities for the school district. For the funding, the Dave Adams Grants provide the opportunity to increase student exposure...
CHARITIES
Albert Lea Tribune

Agricultural literacy grants available for education

A public-private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation is offering grants to K-12 teachers, 4-H, and FFA groups in Minnesota to develop educational experiences around agriculture and food systems education. A total of $5,000 in grants of up to...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Charities
wisc.edu

Professor Arnott Smith awarded grant to evaluate tool used for families with hospitalized children

Professor Catherine Arnott Smith was recently awarded a $292,973 grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) for a two-year project, “Getting on the same page: Leveraging an inpatient portal to engage families of hospitalized children.” The project aims to extend and broaden the evaluation and reach of the intervention, BedsideNotes. The goal is to pilot test the intervention with families of children admitted to different inpatient services with higher acuity and more complex care, including intensive care and subspecialty services. Professor Arnott Smith is a co-investigator on the project; principal investigator, Michelle Kelly, MD, MPH, associate professor, Hospital Medicine and co-investigator Peter Hoonakker, PhD, distinguished senior scientist, Center for Quality and Productivity Improvement join her.
EDUCATION
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD Education Foundation awards $73,000 in teacher grants to 21 BISD schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation surprised and awarded nearly $74,000 in teacher grants to 51 teachers across 21 Bryan ISD campuses Wednesday morning. Teachers were invited earlier in the year to submit grants to the Education Foundation for innovative teaching needs. A team from the Education Foundation reviewed all the grant requests and set out early Wednesday morning to share the good news with teachers and students.
BRYAN, TX
nn.k12.va.us

U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) awards Newport News Public Schools $1.6 million grant to expand Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program

The U. S. Department of Defense Education Activity recently awarded a World Language Advancement and Readiness grant worth $1.6 million to Newport News Public Schools. Newport News Public Schools was 1 of 9 school districts in the nation to receive this award. The grant will support the addition of two...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
pagosasprings.com

Grants to expand computer science education

DENVER — The State Board of Education at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday approved awards for two grant programs to expand computer science education in Colorado. A total of $386,517 was approved for teacher training at 14 districts and BOCES as well as $12,000 for teachers to attend a state-provided training. The board also approved $79,390 for eight districts and BOCES to expand participation in computer science classes by historically underrepresented students.
EDUCATION
kchi.com

Chillicothe Education Foundation Mini Grants

The Chillicothe Education Foundation awarded Mini-Grants to teachers in the Chillicothe R-II School District. The fall grant awards total $4,418 and will be used to enhance the classroom experience and upgrade equipment throughout the District. Libby Howe & Ellen Gott – Dewey – Bringing Reading and Writing to Life: $500.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
neareport.com

Family of Charles T. Crow Endows Scholarship Program to Encourage Student Leadership

JONESBORO – Leadership was very important to the late Charles T. Crow, both as a trait to continuously develop, and as a duty in his professional and personal life. In tribute to the example the Little Rock resident left, Crow’s family has established the Charles T. Crow Leadership Scholarship Endowment to reward upcoming student leaders at Arkansas State University.
JONESBORO, AR
Journal Review

Lilly Endowment grant furthers support of Wabash Center

Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded an $8.5 million grant to Wabash College to support programming for the Wabash Center for Teaching and Learning in Theology and Religion (Wabash Center) through 2025. Established in 1996, the Wabash Center is committed to enhancing teaching in theology and religion in North American theological...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WIBW

TPSF brought back “Grant Patrol” and awarded $22,000 to educators

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public School Foundation brought back the “Grant Patrol” after 2 years away to award $22,000 worth of grants to innovative school initiatives. TPS surprised its staff members Wednesday with balloons and checks for funding school initiatives dedicated to give students additional learning opportunities that...
TOPEKA, KS
TheStreet

Foundation And University Partner To Offer Free Continuing Education For Coaches Dedicated To Developing Potential In Themselves & Others

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential, a Chicago-based foundation providing transformational education and coaching, has announced new course offerings for coaches credentialed by the International Coach Federation (ICF). For a limited time until November 12, 2021, coaches may register at no...
COLLEGES
bizjournals

Carnegie Learning awarded $2 million grant from U.S. Department of Education

Carnegie Learning Inc., a provider of K-12 education solutions born out of Carnegie Mellon University, announced on Thursday it has been awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to be received over five years. The grant comes from the Institute of Education Sciences and the National...
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Equitable Facilities Fund Announces Third Bond Issuance To Support Educational Equity

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable School Revolving Fund (ESRF) announced that it has closed over $250 million of A-rated "Social Bond" verified proceeds to support its mission to provide affordable financing to public charter schools that promote social and racial equity across the U.S. The funds will enable ESRF's program administrator, Equitable Facilities Fund (EFF), to expand a portfolio of school borrowers that currently provide excellent education options to more than 50,000 students.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy