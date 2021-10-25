CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triumph Group Secures Boeing Interiors Business

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Interiors operating company has been awarded a long term contract with Boeing for manufacturing of the air distribution system composite ducting and composite cockpit assemblies on the 777X. Additionally, Triumph Interiors will provide the thermal-acoustic primary insulation systems for the 737 MAX, 767 Freighter, and 777, as well as the KC-46 multi-role tanker and P-8 Poseidon defense platforms.

This win represents a substantial portion of Triumph's Interiors business sales over the long term and materially increases Triumph's backlog. Triumph Interiors has over a 30-year history of providing Boeing with exceptional products and services that has earned them consistent high supplier ratings. This award follows Triumph's multi-year restructuring of its Interiors business and reflects its commitment to secure long-term contracts in partnership with leading OEMs.

"This contract award across both Boeing commercial and defense aircraft demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver superior products with the quality, reliability and value our customers demand," said Dan Crowley, Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group. "Our company's dedication to innovation and lean transformation enables us to provide superior value to Boeing on new and ramping platforms."

"Securing this significant order will enable Triumph Interiors to advance strategic affordability and efficiency initiatives and provides a solid foundation against which we can pursue other new business opportunities," said Ian Reason, President of Triumph Interiors.

Triumph Interiors is a market leader in integrated design and manufacturing of thermo-acoustic insulation, environmental control system ducting, reinforced thermoplastic, and other aircraft interior and composite components for major aerospace OEMs, with facilities located around the globe.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-secures-boeing-interiors-business-301408041.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

