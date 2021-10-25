CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on October 25, 2021. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301408029.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend And Preferred Stock Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, which is the same as the prior quarter and a 3 cent or 12% increase from the common stock dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2020. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $35.39 on October 28, 2021, the dividend yield is approximately 3.2%. The common stock dividend is payable on November 26, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of November 12, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Piper Sandler Companies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Declares Special Dividend Of $3.00 Per Share And Quarterly Dividend Of $0.55 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report has released its most recent financial results. The complete earnings release can be found on the firm's website at pipersandler.com/earnings. ABOUT PIPER SANDLER. Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report is a leading investment bank driven to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kansas City Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported a loss of $6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. The insurance company posted revenue of $121.3 million in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Valens To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 11, 2021

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens (VLN) , a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
StreetInsider.com

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with...
MARKETS
TheStreet

InsCorp, Inc. Completes $10.0 Million Private Placement Of Subordinated Notes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) in Nashville, and parent company of INSBANK, has completed a private placement of $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The notes will initially bear...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Canadian Pacific And Kansas City Southern File Merger Application With STB To Create Only Single-Line Rail Network Linking U.S.-Mexico-Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") and Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Kansas City Southern (KSU) Report ("KCS") today announced they have jointly filed a railroad control application with the Surface Transportation Board ("STB") regarding the proposed transaction to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City ("CPKC"), the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

LOST MONEY IN CAREDX, INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of CareDx, Inc. plummeted more than 27% on Friday, October 29, 2021, after the company disclosed that the Department of Justice and SEC have launched investigations related to CareDx's business practices, and that the SEC is also investigating the company's accounting and public reporting practices. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential CareDx Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Dividend#The Board Of Directors#Otcqx#Kcli#Markets Group Inc
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of HollyFrontier Corp. - HFC

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating HollyFrontier Corp. ("HFC" or the "Company") ( HFC) relating to its proposed merger with Sinclair Oil and Sinclair Transportation. Under the terms of the agreement, HFC shareholders will have their shares converted on a 1:1 basis for shares of common stock of the newly created company, HF Sinclair Corp.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Cleveland-Cliffs Comments On U.S.-EU Steel Section 232 Agreement

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., (CLF) - Get Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Report today issued the following statement regarding the announcement by President Biden's Administration of an alternative steel Section 232 arrangement between the United States and the European Union. Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today's announcement of an alternative...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Poda Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid To Purchase Up To 2,787,361 Subordinated Voting Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding subordinated voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Momentive Global Inc. - MNTV

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Momentive Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTV) to Zendesk (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Momentive will receive only 0.225 shares of Zendesk for each share of Momentive that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on October 29, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 17 individuals hired by Sarepta in October 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28 TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter. A copy of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Momentive Global Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. ("Momentive" or the "Company") (MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk") (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each Momentive share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.78 based upon Zendesk's October 28, 2021 closing price of $119.01. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company, while Momentive stockholders will only own approximately 22% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - CEI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy