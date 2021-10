The director of Rust has spoken out on the moment he witnessed Alec Baldwin fatally shoot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie’s set in New Mexico. Hutchins died during the movie’s production last week after Baldwin fired a prop gun that had been wrongly declared safe for use, while director Joel Souza was hospitalized. In a new affidavit secured by The New York Times, Souza explained he had been told the gun was safe and it had been described as a “cold gun” in safety briefings. He added that weapons were usually checked by chief armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, before follow-up checks by assistant...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO