Utah State

Is President Joe Biden's job performance up or down in Utah? New poll has answers

By Deseret Digital Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to plummet in Utah as many of his policies and proposals don't play well in the conservative state. The first-term president fared a little better among Utahns regarding his handling of COVID-19, though his performance there has also taken a hit,...

Comments / 14

Vern Wheatley
5d ago

This is the planned destruction of America. Good luck to you all. Keep your powder dry and cupboards full.

Reply
7
 

POLITICO Playbook: Why Joe Biden already won

BIDEN GETS IT DONE, DESPITE HIMSELF — To say Thursday was a roller coaster for President JOE BIDEN’s agenda wouldn’t do justice to how truly head-spinning the day was. The White House releases a Build Back Better (BBB) deal backed by MANCHINEMA (now they’re getting somewhere) — only to watch BERNIE SANDERS balk (never mind). The president delays his trip to Europe to rally House Democrats behind his plan — then whiffs, somehow neglecting to deliver the tough love message Democratic leaders wanted him to so they could pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) this week.
Poll: More Pennsylvanians Disapprove Of President Joe Biden In Recent Months

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Pennsylvania has declined significantly in the last few months, according to a new poll from Franklin & Marshall College. In June, Biden’s approval rating among registered voters was around 44% and was 41% back in August. It has dipped down to 32% for the month of October. Voters who are now not in favor of the president cited growing inflation issues, COVID-19, border control and his handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan as factors for their disapproval.
Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

(CNN) - Roughly nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden is on the verge of writing his name into the history books -- and not in a good way. The latest polling from Gallup pegs the President’s approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date and the second-lowest of any president Gallup has measured at this moment in their presidency over the last almost five decades.
Ron Faucheux: Joe Biden's poll numbers are even worse than they look

The media has covered President Joe Biden’s dropping poll numbers in recent weeks. But if you dig deeper into the data, it’s worse for Biden and the Democrats than has been reported. Joe Biden has two overlooked problems evident in polling: an intensity problem and a mood problem. An intensity...
Deficit shrinks in the first year of Joe Biden's presidency

When it comes to the deficit, Americans have endured a remarkably consistent pattern for four decades. It starts with a Republican presidential candidate denouncing the deficit and vowing to balance the budget if elected. That Republican then takes office, abandons interest in the issue, and expresses indifference when the deficit becomes vastly larger. Then a Democrat takes office, at which point GOP lawmakers who didn't care at all about the deficit suddenly decide it's a critical issue that the new center-left president must immediately prioritize.
Analysis: A week that could transform Joe Biden’s presidency

Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive Democrats and his agenda’s several brushes with extinction, the President’s double play […]
How to watch CNN's town hall with President Joe Biden

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall on Thursday in Baltimore, where he'll take questions as his administration continues to sell his ambitious legislative agenda to members of Congress and the nation. The town hall will take place at a critical time for the Biden...
New poll: President Biden’s approval rating continues to decline

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll from Grinnell College and Selzer and Company shows President Joe Biden's approval rating is falling. According to the poll, only 37% of Americans approve of the job the president is doing, while 50% disapprove. The poll shows President Biden’s support among Independent voters...
This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
62% of Americans think U.S. President Joe Biden is incompetent, poll shows

A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows the majority of Americans believe U.S. Joe Biden is incompetent. President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.
