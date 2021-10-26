CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China NDRC studying mechanism to stabilise coal prices over long-run

By Chen Aizhu, Shivani Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner said on Tuesday it was studying a mechanism to stabilise coal prices over the long run, in its latest move to cool the red-hot market.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it was looking into the costs and profitability of the coal sector in an effort to work out a mechanism to guide prices to move within a reasonable range.

The NDRC was also considering including coal in a "prohibiting exorbitant profits" category.

The new mechanism would be based on a benchmark price plus a floating range, after taking into account costs, reasonable margins and market changes, it said.

"The mechanism shall be linked to the marketisation of the thermal power sector ... and those who do not strictly follow the mechanism will be severely punished," the commission said.

While China's thermal coal futures have come off record highs since last week, after Beijing pledged to intervene, they are still up more than 130% year-to-date.

The contract closed down 7% at 1,237 yuan per tonne on Tuesday, tracking five straight days of declines.

The government has indicated that 500-570 yuan per tonne is a reasonable range for long-term thermal coal contracts.

On Monday, the NDRC said it would investigate index providers in a bid to tame runaway prices.

A shortage of coal, China's main fuel for power generation, has led to electricity rationing for industry in many regions, weighing on factory gate inflation in the world's second-biggest economy.

China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal, and has been increasing output to meet demand but the supply situation has seen slow improvement, analysts have said.

"There has been a lack of immediate curtailments of industrial power use and slow improvement in coal supply," Citi analysts said in a note late on Monday.

"This materially increases the possibility of a 20-30% nationwide industrial power rationing in late November and December, when our anticipated large industrial output cuts across upstream and downstream sectors should materialize."

The analysts also said that they expected China's daily coal output would continue to fall short of the NDRC's targeted 12 million tonnes until December "leaving China in a coal and power deficit despite somewhat stronger thermal coal imports than we earlier expected".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand, pointing to more economic disquiet in the final quarter of 2021. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China has released reserves of gasoline and diesel to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Sunday. The release of the reserves was made in accordance with o the recent supply and demand...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts’ forecasts. The oil giant’s best quarterly earnings since its listing in December 2019 was fuelled by the strongest quarterly average crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in October, official data showed on Sunday, as China combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 in October from September's 53.2, data from the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. power companies plan to retire or convert from coal to gas over 6,100 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired plants in 2021 after shutting over 13,100 MW in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Thomson Reuters data. That compares with almost 15,000 MW shut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's coal futures see biggest weekly fall in over 5 years

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chinese thermal coal futures saw their biggest weekly fall in more than five years on Friday as the powerful state planner said there was more room to adjust coal prices after its recent investigations into producers. "Initial results showed coal production costs are significantly lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
